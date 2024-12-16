Dustin Poirier vs Colby Covington

Dustin has hinted at retirement for awhile now and not many fights makes sense for him other than Colby.

This is the match up to make, there's been years of bad blood there with a lot of history between them.

It's still a very winnable fight for Colby and I can see it as a pretty even match up at 170
 
Today... Dustin probably wins... Colby has looked really old his last few fights
 
Contempt said:
Dustin already said he won't fight Colby.
I get that but no other fight makes sense for Dustin.

Colby has looked very beatable lately so Dustin might just think "Fuck it, One last fight then sail off in the sunset"

Do it for his gym, friends and family since Colby has talked shit about all of them.
 
Dustin will already have had his retirement fight before the time Colby fights again.
 
Dustin's knocks out the version of Colby we seen last night. Buckley has basic striking compared to Dustin.
 
Sounds like they're already working on Dustin's final fight and I don't think it involves Colby.

 
What's up with a vocal bunch wanting to watch Colby fight now? You all really think he's cranking out FOTN performances?
 
Hasn't dustin been vehemently against doing anything that will help make colby money?

There's still fights for Dustin. He could do Gaethje III, possible Nate Diaz, Dan Hooker II all those are big fights and make sense for him to do if he doesn't want to line colby's pockets
 
