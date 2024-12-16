Dustin Poirier vs Colby Covington

John Cena
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 6, 2011
- Messages
- 1,830
- Reaction score
- 427
Dustin has hinted at retirement for awhile now and not many fights makes sense for him other than Colby.
This is the match up to make, there's been years of bad blood there with a lot of history between them.
It's still a very winnable fight for Colby and I can see it as a pretty even match up at 170
