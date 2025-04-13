Colby vs current top 10 LW

He's been calling out lightweights a lot more than folks in his own division so how many LWs does he beat? Keep in mind this is the current Colby, the one we saw against Leon and Buckley and he doesn't have the same cardio. His toughness is there too.
Paddy will be in the top 10 too so he's included in this as well.
Where do you think Colby would be ranked?

Champion Islam Makhachev
1 Arman Tsarukyan
2 Charles Oliveira
3 Justin Gaethje
4 Max Holloway
5 Dustin Poirier
6 Dan Hooker
7 Michael Chandler
8 Mateusz Gamrot
9 Beneil Dariush
10 Renato Moicano
 
As much as he's a joke and irrelevant, i give him a chance against the top 6, maybe excluding Moicano.
 
He cannot wrestle anymore, maybe his knees (?!?!)
His striking is pretty bad
Islam, Arman and Charles beat him easily
 
He's washed up - he'd lost to all of them except maybe chandler.
 
beats chandler, moicano, dariush, maybe beats hooker and gamrot. Loses to the rest, a prime colby could beat almost all of them other than maybe Islam and Arman
 
