Colby vs current top 10 LW

He's been calling out lightweights a lot more than folks in his own division so how many LWs does he beat? Keep in mind this is the current Colby, the one we saw against Leon and Buckley and he doesn't have the same cardio. His toughness is there too.
Paddy will be in the top 10 too so he's included in this as well.
Where do you think Colby would be ranked?
Champion Islam Makhachev
1 Arman Tsarukyan
2 Charles Oliveira
3 Justin Gaethje
4 Max Holloway
5 Dustin Poirier
6 Dan Hooker
7 Michael Chandler
8 Mateusz Gamrot
9 Beneil Dariush
10 Renato Moicano
