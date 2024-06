Brendan The Hybrid Schaub said: idk why he let strickland pressure, if you insist on pressure you can back up strickland and he's pretty much a purely defensive fighter without good defensive footwork Click to expand...

Because getting punched hurts. That's Strickland's super power. He's always in your face. He's always throwing and landing something. And he's very defensively sound. He's touching you while parrying yours. I remember Chael talking about how Bispings punches hurt more than anyone else's. Heavier puncher's buzzed you. You're just trying to keep your shit together when Wand hits you. You don't even feel it. But when Bisping hits you it just fucking HURTS. You're not in trouble so you're able to comprehend the pain. That's what Strickland does to you. That's why he melts guys.