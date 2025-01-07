Cormier, Sonnen say no way Jones gets 30mil, will never happen

I don't know about all of this but I think Luke Thomas take on the matter makes the most sense.



Basically Jon deserves 30 mill and not only can the UFC afford it, they would profit from it. Money isn't the issue here. It's the fact that the organisation doesn't like getting leveraged on, no matter what. So yeah it's a problem.



I really wanna see this fight obviously but I don't think it happens. Jon doesn't give a fuck about pleasing the fans or his image or doing "what's right". He'll vacate the belt and that's it.



Aspinall/Gane for the undisputed title in June.