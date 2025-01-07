Cormier, Sonnen say no way Jones gets 30mil, will never happen

Captain Herb
“To me, 30 just seems strong. ‘Cause how many pay-per-views break down? I mean, breaking down, that’s 15 million pay-per-views. That’s just silly. That’d be about 11 and a half million. That’s just not going to happen.”
Daniel Cormier agreed with The American Gangster’s comments, “Yeah, the largest pay-per-view of all time is 2 million pay-per-views, two and a half for Khabib and Conor. There’s no way you get to 30 million. But hey, if you ask for 30 and you get 15, when you probably got eight—hey, that’s a good day. Or you get to 20—that’s a good day. I don’t believe he gets to 30 million,” said Cormier.
So I guess Jones has successfully priced himself out?
