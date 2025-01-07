Cormier, Sonnen say no way Jones gets 30mil, will never happen

“To me, 30 just seems strong. ‘Cause how many pay-per-views break down? I mean, breaking down, that’s 15 million pay-per-views. That’s just silly. That’d be about 11 and a half million. That’s just not going to happen.”

Daniel Cormier agreed with The American Gangster’s comments, “Yeah, the largest pay-per-view of all time is 2 million pay-per-views, two and a half for Khabib and Conor. There’s no way you get to 30 million. But hey, if you ask for 30 and you get 15, when you probably got eight—hey, that’s a good day. Or you get to 20—that’s a good day. I don’t believe he gets to 30 million,” said Cormier.
www.essentiallysports.com

“There’s No Way You Get to $30M” – Daniel Cormier Rejects Joe Rogan’s Claim on Jones vs. Aspinall Pay

Joe Rogan's $30 million payday suggestion for Jon Jones faces rejection from former UFC analyst.Getthe latest scoop.
www.essentiallysports.com


So I guess Jones has successfully priced himself out?
 
Priced himself out by asking for a figure he absolutely deserves? Greedy Goof has been talking about this sports P4P best EVER in the history of this fucking sport on repeat for a year.

Can't cough up 30m for the guy huh?
 
When has Jones said this number? He priced himself out even before this 30million number was thrown around.

Its not like it cant be done, the UFC wont, Ngannou allegedly got 20 vs Joshua, get Saudi guys to backup the fight and then it might happen, they wont, probably even if they were to backup the fight the UFC wont do it cause it would set a precedent.
 
Take a look at the valuation of TKO (nearly doubled over the past year), or Dana White's financial wealth (Meta BOD). The money is there. The UFC loves to gaslight people into accepting that the low rate of pay in MMA is simply the only possible reality.

Also hilarious how they've built this little public-addressing cabal of stockholm syndromed boot lickers such as Cormier who parrot this nonsense.

I don't have any personal concern. Just pointing out the obvious reality here.
 
El Fernas said:
When has Jones said this number? He priced himself out even before this 30million number was thrown around.

Its not like it cant be done, the UFC wont, Ngannou allegedly got 20 vs Joshua, get Saudi guys to backup the fight and then it might happen, they wont, probably even if they were to backup the fight the UFC wont do it cause it would set a precedent.
The "30 million" number has always been nonsense. Someone like Rogan eventually regurgitated some nonsense he saw online and now everyone views it as 100% legitimate lol.
 
30 million is down from the 50 Jones Demanded years ago...
Dana's indirect response was "I don't know that Jone's will fight in the UFC this year" yuk yuk yuk....


IF they give Jones 30 everybody will want millions, which isn't sustainable...
Ngannou getting KTFO and seeing pink elephants for 20 million is great for him but almost everyone else lost money.... not sustainable...
 
svmr_db said:
The "30 million" number has always been nonsense. Someone like Rogan eventually regurgitated some nonsense he saw online and now everyone views it as 100% legitimate lol.
Right after the fight Jones attended Mike Perry´s boxing event and the Schmo asked him, he just said "fuck you money", i have not seen him say a number, the Schmo tried to get one out of him.
 
I don't know about all of this but I think Luke Thomas take on the matter makes the most sense.

Basically Jon deserves 30 mill and not only can the UFC afford it, they would profit from it. Money isn't the issue here. It's the fact that the organisation doesn't like getting leveraged on, no matter what. So yeah it's a problem.

I really wanna see this fight obviously but I don't think it happens. Jon doesn't give a fuck about pleasing the fans or his image or doing "what's right". He'll vacate the belt and that's it.

Aspinall/Gane for the undisputed title in June.
 
If they pay a huge sum to Jones, then Pereira will ask for the same, as he is the biggest draw right now. Then Topuria will ask, then Islam will ask. They will not risk opening the Pandora box.
 
Negotiations. Only Jon and his agent know what number they will really accept. If the number really is 30 million then no, this fight never happens.
 
UFC just protectin’ Azzpinall fam 💯 cuz dem can pay him peanuts compared to Jones 💰 like bro 30mil nuh much mi seh just call di Sheik bro got bandz fi days 🤑💲 bettah yet get Ngannou back mi seh mandem can scrap settle di ting once an’ fi all 🐐👊🐐

Throw Azzpinall vs Poatan pon di co-main let bro get annudah Intercontinental title defense mi bredda den maybe bump him up to main card status 💪 bro doin’ work as a mid-carder mi cyaan lie decent performances mi rate it 👌 got mad potential still might be HW champ one day 💯🔥.
 
PaddyO'malley said:
UFC just protectin’ Azzpinall fam 💯 cuz dem can pay him peanuts compared to Jones 💰 like bro 30mil nuh much mi seh just call di Sheik bro got bandz fi days 🤑💲 bettah yet get Ngannou back mi seh mandem can scrap settle di ting once an’ fi all 🐐👊🐐

Throw Azzpinall vs Poatan pon di co-main let bro get annudah Intercontinental title defense mi bredda den maybe bump him up to main card status 💪 bro doin’ work as a mid-carder mi cyaan lie decent performances mi rate it 👌 got mad potential still might be HW champ one day 💯🔥.
'Troe Azzzzpinalllll' bruddah. Bless up fahmUhlee
 
