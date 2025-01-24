Muslim Gangs Taking Over

White Muslims

Gangs and Counter-Gangs

Cooking Oil Attacks Spark Battle for Control

Power Shift

The UK has three prison systems: England and Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. They are generally separate, and this post refers primarily to the English and Welsh system, which has by far the highest population, and is the most culturally diverse.Prison officers at one of Britain's maximum security jails are losing control to Muslim gangs, according to a confidential report obtained by The Observer. An internal review of Whitemoor in Cambridgeshire warns that staff believe a 'serious incident is imminent' as several wings become dominated by Muslim prisoners.The report, written by the Prison Service's Directorate of High Security, says there is an 'ongoing theme of fear and instability' among staff at Whitemoor, where just under a third of the 500 prisoners are Muslim.It claims: 'There was much talk around the establishment about "the Muslims". Some staff perceived the situation at Whitemoor had resulted in Muslim prisoners becoming more of a gang than a religious group. The sheer numbers, coupled with a lack of awareness among staff, appeared to be engendering fear and handing control to the prisoners.' The situation has become so acute that White prisoners are routinely warned about the Muslim gangs by staff on arrival.One in five Muslim prisoners is White, official figures show, amid fears that Islamic gangs are driving conversions.Ministry of Justice (MoJ) data has revealed that there were 15,594 Muslim prisoners in England and Wales in September last year, accounting for 18 per cent of all inmates despite comprising only 6.5 per cent of the population.Of these 3,096 – 19.9 per cent – were White, according to the MoJ figures. This is nearly three times the rate in the general Muslim population, where 7.8 per cent are recorded as White.Only 5,489 – 35 per cent – were of 'Asian or Asian British' ethnicity, while 4,212 were Black or Black British. The rest were of mixed, other or unrecorded ethnicity.The figures – combining ethnicity and religious belief for the first time – follow a series of reports highlighting concerns that gangs in some jails are ordering prisoners to become Muslims or face violence.Ian Acheson, who conducted a review of Islamist extremism in prisons for the MoJ, said: “There’s strong evidence that people convert as a pragmatic response to who controls power and space in our prisons. It is likely some of the 3,000 recorded White Muslims are Europeans born into the Islamic faith. Last year there were 1,475 Albanians in UK prisons, the biggest single group of foreign nationals."Muslim gangs in UK jails are forcing prisoners to convert to Islam with threats and beatings, according to a new Ministry of Justice report.“The tactic they use is to befriend someone when they come in. If they don’t convert, they will then start spreading rumours about them, that the person is a snitch (informer), so that they will be ostracised. Then the beatings follow,” said a non-Muslim inmate. “Violence, bullying and intimidation were prevalent with the gangs, using religion as an excuse to victimise others,” it adds.Jailed terrorists were often gang leaders and prisoners who learned passages of the Quran were promoted in the ranks. Money was generated by 'taxing' inmates, the report states.“If I said I didn’t want to be a Muslim, I’d need to watch out just in case someone stabbed me,” said another prisoner.The report into religion in modern Britain found prisoners were coming across Qurans left on their beds, and being told to 'convert or get hurt'.Colin Bloom, the report's author, said: "Failure to identify as a Muslim meant that at best the new prisoner would be denied 'protection' from the dominant Muslim gang on that wing, or at worst the new prisoner would be subjected to violence and intimidation from that same gang."A savage religious war is being waged in Britain's toughest prisons, with two major White gangs fighting mobs led by Islamic extremists, insiders say.Two gangs made up of White inmates - called Death Before Dishonour (DBD) and the Piranhas - have been clashing with Muslim crews since the 2000s.The number of Islamic extremists behind bars has skyrocketed in recent years, with gangs such as the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) recruiting vulnerable inmates.Gang war between prisoners has seen inmates having hot cooking oil poured over them, forced readings of the Quran and even Sharia Law being imposed.The DBD have been said to have an 'attack on sight' policy towards Muslims in certain prisons, as well as using intimidation and violence to force prison staff to transfer Muslim prisoners from their wings.The Piranhas were said to have been formed by gang members from Liverpool and Manchester who became enraged by the influence of Muslim gangs.HMP FranklandA Liverpool man who spent time in prison during this period said: 'The Muslim gangs had their own soldiers to carry out violence. The Piranhas would retaliate, targeting Muslim gang members. In the end they were all slashing each other up. When you run out of soldiers the gangs just pay drug addicts to do their dirty work. The druggies only care about their next score, so they will do anything. All this has been going on for years in the big prisons like Frankland and Long Lartin. The Scousers tend to get on with the lads from Manchester. They try and form a bloc to resist the Muslims. You have to remember both factions are mixed up in the drug economy too, so it can get very messy. You could say the gangs want to control the wings so they can control the drugs."A former prison officer told MailOnline that Muslim gangs are now the dominant faction in the prison system, and pose a threat 'people don't want to talk about'.Generic PictureThe man, who served in the UK's toughest prisons and spent a decade at Manchester's notorious Strangeways jail, said: "It's definitely a taboo subject, but the Muslims are very strong now in the prison system. They are a growing force."Convicted murderer Mr Gallant was on day release when he fought terrorist Usman Khan, after the jihadi stabbed Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, to death on the 29th of November 2019.Speaking to the Telegraph, Mr Gallant warned that some gangs were promoting Islamic Extremism within the prison system.He said he witnessed a battle rage for control of a wing at HMP Frankland, after a batch of convicted terrorists arrived at the high security prison.Tensions soon flared between this group and White prisoners, leading to an incident when Al-Qaeda terrorist Dhiren Barot was doused in cooking oil.In retaliation convicted terrorist Omar Khyam attacked a white criminal with hot oil during a turf war on the wing.And recent Ministry of Justice figures show that the number of Muslims behind bars in Britain have skyrocketed over the last 30 years and that a disproportionate number of White inmates have converted.In 2019 a report commissioned by the Ministry of Justice revealed more about the hierarchy and activities of Muslim prison gangs in the UK.The authors, who spoke to scores of prisoners and staff in high security prisons, found that the Muslim Brotherhood was the dominant gang in the system.The report found that the MB had its own hierarchy, with leaders who were often Arabic-speaking, and claimed to be scholars of Islam.Convicted terrorists were also rewarded with senior roles in the MB.One prisoner said: "They get black prisoners to join as they can push their buttons to do things. Blacks don't get the same invitations Asians do. If you're Asian they'd be cooking for you."And the MB employed enforcers, who used violence and intimidation to ensure adherence to rules laid down by the leaders.It read: 'Rules were implemented, which included strict adherence to the teachings of Islam and, for all prisoners regardless of faith, rules included wearing underpants while showering and no cooking of bacon. The justification for these rules was ostensibly to respect their religion, but they were enforced through violence and intimidation.'The report found that the MB earned money by selling drugs and taxing other prisoners. The MB used younger members to bully and intimidate other prisoners and members of staff.The report found that the MB was mainly an issue at Cat A prisons, and diluted in lower security establishments.Against a backdrop of a growing number of convicted and suspected Islamist terrorists being sent to jail, Mr Gallant said the 'balance of power' shifted to Muslim gangs. “As the Islamists started to grow in number and in strength, the balance of power changed,” he said.Mr. GallantMr Gallant claimed the power shift filtered down to Category B prisons because of the numbers. However, he believed there was now less inter-gang violence because 'the major power struggle is pretty much done'. “The power shift has happened. Prisoners have accepted that, so on that level, it’s calm,” he added.It is a view shared by Jonathan Hall KC, the independent reviewer of terrorist legislation, who will attend Mr Gallant’s lecture to the Henry Jackson Society, a foreign policy and national security think tank.Mr Hall’s report on extremism in jails found Muslim terrorists had been able to seize control of wings, and set up Sharia courts in prisons, as staff were so concerned about being accused of racism.Jonathan Hall KC, the Government’s independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, described Muslim gangs as ‘a deep seated phenomenon’ in jails.HallThe leading barrister first highlighted the pressure on inmates to convert to Islam to get protection in a 2022 report, which he authored into terrorism in prisons.He revealed how Islamic terrorists sometimes used gangs to seize control of prison wings, and to impose Sharia law on prisoners, including flogging.In an exclusive interview with MailOnline, Mr Hall said: "What I found was that gangs were a deep seated phenomenon and expected as part of the prison landscape. There were a combination of circumstances which have led to Muslim gangs becoming the principal, and central gangs for people who ultimately wanted protection. The Muslim gangs were different as they tended to be based on religion, rather than geographical area. We had experience of Manchester or Liverpool lads sticking together, but affiliation based on religion was different."Mr Bloom said he had been repeatedly told that the phrase ‘convert, or get hurt’ was used by some Muslim gangs in jails.He added: "Copies of the Quran were left on the beds of new prisoners. Failure to identify as a Muslim meant that at best the new prisoner would be denied 'protection' from the dominant Muslim gang on that wing, or at worst that new prisoner would be subjected to violence and intimidation from that same gang."