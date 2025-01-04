

“it’s inevitable that violence will rise, drug abuse will rise, absconds will rise”.

“We’ve got people refusing to work, people who are high on spice, people who are just walking out – we had absconds over Christmas. You can just walk out, but you can also walk back in with loads of drugs and alcohol on you because there’s no searches.”



Figures released under freedom of information laws show that 143 absconds were recorded between January 2022 and March last year, the most recent data the MoJ said it could share.



Unlike escapes from secure prisons, official data says open conditions mean absconds “do not involve overcoming a physical security restraint or barrier, such as that provided by a wall or fence, locks, bolts or bars”.



Tom Wheatley, president of the Prison Governors’ Association, said the risk is increasing because inmates are being transferred against their will to open prisons a long way from family and friends.

Figures released under freedom of information laws show that 143 absconds were recorded between January 2022 and March last year, the most recent data the MoJ said it could share.Unlike escapes from secure prisons, official data says open conditions mean absconds “do not involve overcoming a physical security restraint or barrier, such as that provided by a wall or fence, locks, bolts or bars”.Tom Wheatley, president of the Prison Governors’ Association, said the risk is increasing because inmates are being transferred against their will to open prisons a long way from family and friends.

“There’s an argument that people are in prison and they go where they’re told, but open prisons are different because they’re not set up to keep people who don’t want to be there,”





Wheatley called the process of selecting people for TPRS a “tick-box” exercise, saying in order to veto transfers, it requires prison governors to declare inmates who are eligible under the policy a “wholly unacceptable risk”.



While the government has said open prisons are effective at rehabilitating inmates and reducing the risk they pose, Fairhurst said that strategy only works if “we’re sending the right people there”.



“The current policy has got nothing to do with rehabilitation – this has got everything to do with freeing up space,” he added.



“Nobody wants to listen to the people who work in the open estate and take on board their concerns. They might start to listen when we have an incident like Ford.”



The



An MoJ report later revealed that only five staff were on duty at the time and that the riot had been triggered by attempts to breathalyse drunk inmates after months of worsening tensions.



- This movie is great. Hope they never do a reboot!



An MoJ spokesperson said: “The new government inherited a prison system on the point of collapse. We have taken the necessary action to stop our prisons from overflowing and to protect the public.



“Only less serious offenders who meet strict criteria are eligible for moves to open conditions. The Prison Service can exclude anyone who can’t be managed safely in a category D prison.



“Those who abscond face serious consequences, including being returned to closed conditions and serving an additional two years.”



https://www.theguardian.com/society...-pm-considers-open-prisons-for-more-offenders he added.Wheatley called the process of selecting people for TPRS a “tick-box” exercise, saying in order to veto transfers, it requires prison governors to declare inmates who are eligible under the policy a “wholly unacceptable risk”.While the government has said open prisons are effective at rehabilitating inmates and reducing the risk they pose, Fairhurst said that strategy only works if “we’re sending the right people there”.“The current policy has got nothing to do with rehabilitation – this has got everything to do with freeing up space,” he added.“Nobody wants to listen to the people who work in the open estate and take on board their concerns. They might start to listen when we have an incident like Ford.”The 2011 riot at Ford open prison in West Sussex saw masked inmates vandalise buildings and start fires during 12 hours of disorder that caused £5m damage An MoJ report later revealed that only five staff were on duty at the time and that the riot had been triggered by attempts to breathalyse drunk inmates after months of worsening tensions.An MoJ spokesperson said: “The new government inherited a prison system on the point of collapse. We have taken the necessary action to stop our prisons from overflowing and to protect the public.“Only less serious offenders who meet strict criteria are eligible for moves to open conditions. The Prison Service can exclude anyone who can’t be managed safely in a category D prison.“Those who abscond face serious consequences, including being returned to closed conditions and serving an additional two years.”