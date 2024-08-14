Conor McGregor Reacts to Dana White Saying He Won't Fight This Year.

Dana putting Conor on ice so he remains under contract and doesn't fight for BKFC.
 
Conor getting ready for December

Conor with the half assed effort to pretend he still wants to fight is cute. He should just retire already, he’s likely never fighting again unless it’s a can he can crush easily or a large boxing purse. The juice has already been squeezed.
 
Conor: "come on daddy Dana, we can't say that out loud. we have to play pretend as if i will fight this year so that i can be relevant"

Dana: "don't worry son, you will forever be relevant for your nuthuggers regardless of what you do or don't. that's how pathetic they are"
 
has coked up Connie deleted the tweet yet? that little twitter merchant.
 
Dana putting Conor on ice so he remains under contract and doesn't fight for BKFC.
He's putting Conor on ice so his biggest cash cow is still under contract when the company negotiates its next tv deal. It's easy for people to think Conor is the one who's messing around (and he's certainly made a ton of mistakes), but it's actually the UFC who's dragging this thing out.
 
Conor: "come on daddy Dana, we can't say that out loud. we have to play pretend as if i will fight this year so that i can be relevant"

Dana: "don't worry son, you will forever be relevant for your nuthuggers regardless of what you do or don't. that's how pathetic they are"
Switch Lorenzo with Dana and Dana with Conor


I miss the days when Papa Lorenzo kept Uncle Goof in check.
 
This is just sad. Maybe he and Mokaev can picket outside Dana's house.
 
