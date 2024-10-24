Media Dana White discusses the next “Mexican” Conor Mcgregor

Hope whoever this is does better than the next Ronda Rousey and both of the next Andersons and GSPs.
 
interesting take, is there a big Irish population in mexico ?
 
Someone to break-through in Mexico would be a dream come true for the UFC. A Mexican superstar would be a Canelo Alvarez of MMA even his bad matchups would sell millions.
 
koa pomaikai said:
Dana White has begun discussions of who will replace Conor Mcgregor, he believes it will be a Mexican superstar.

Do you agree? Who do you think it will be from Mexico?

Dana White predicts where the next Conor McGregor will emerge: "We’re already starting to crank talent out of there" | BJPenn.com

UFC CEO Dana White believes he knows where the next Conor McGregor will emerge, and the answer may not be so surprising.
probably this guy!
Looks pretty Mexican to me!
 
David Street said:
Someone to break-through in Mexico would be a dream come true for the UFC. A Mexican superstar would be a Canelo Alvarez of MMA even his bad matchups would sell millions.
His bad matchups would not sell millions, not even Canelo himself did a million on his bad fights, his poor match ups are all around 400/600k buys.

Only Mcgregor could pull over a million buys against bad match ups like Cerrone.
 
