Dana White predicts where the next Conor McGregor will emerge: "We’re already starting to crank talent out of there" | BJPenn.com UFC CEO Dana White believes he knows where the next Conor McGregor will emerge, and the answer may not be so surprising.

Dana White has begun discussions of who will replace Conor Mcgregor, he believes it will be a Mexican superstar.Do you agree? Who do you think it will be from Mexico?