Apparently Conor freaked out and started blowing up Dana’s phone for a fight after Dana said he’s not fighting in December. Dana continued to play hard to get and says we’ll see about a fight.“You can imagine after I said that Conor was blowing me up,” White said. “When we get to a point where we’re setting a fight and I believe that Conor McGregor fight is going to happen, I will announce it. As of right now, I believe that Conor will not fight this year.“Conor is saying he wants to fight, he wants to fight in December? We’ll see how it plays out.”Wow, Dana is really starting to turn on McGregor.