Media Conor McGregor keeps reaching out to Dana White after Dana said he’s not fighting.

Apparently Conor freaked out and started blowing up Dana’s phone for a fight after Dana said he’s not fighting in December. Dana continued to play hard to get and says we’ll see about a fight.

“You can imagine after I said that Conor was blowing me up,” White said. “When we get to a point where we’re setting a fight and I believe that Conor McGregor fight is going to happen, I will announce it. As of right now, I believe that Conor will not fight this year.

“Conor is saying he wants to fight, he wants to fight in December? We’ll see how it plays out.”


Wow, Dana is really starting to turn on McGregor.
 
LOL
MMA fans are so naive!!!!!

I don't believe in Dana... EVER!

But seriously? I think Conor is probably the one either demanding too much money or god knows what (a guaranteed title shot)???
BOTH ARE NEGOTIATORS!

I say fuck them! They are BOTH proving this is just about the money for BOTH of them!
 
Probably asking for a title shot or BMF despite not deserving the first and Max being booked
 
How much of this is happening in real life and how much is happening in Dana's mind?
 
Conor gets drunk and high off coke and feels like he can take on the world then sobers up and thinks ‘nah maybe I’ll take some time off.’
 
