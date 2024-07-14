Combo exercises - yay or nay?

mixmastermo

mixmastermo

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Jul 28, 2009
Messages
7,565
Reaction score
7,923
I've kinda sorta developed this workout that involves dumbbells and some stretching. It's a blend of a dumbbell press, torso twist, and warrior stance.

So it starts like this

Alternating-overhead-press.gif


After alternating arms comes the twist

698912-barbell-seated-twist-on-stability-ball-male.gif


It's not exactly like that- basically picture doing it with dumbbells, while standing- kinda like in the pose the woman has in the first gif

After 24-40 reps of that, I drop down to do the warrior stance

warrior stance.JPG

It's the second exercise in this video



Been doing this for about 6 weeks now and it's been fantastic for my abs, obliques and deltoids. Best part is it is so simple I can easily do all of this at home between posting inflammatory comments on Sherdog <Moves>

Now what I am going to try doing is this- supposedly doing one arm at a time like this is great for arms and shoulders


images


What I was thinking was then raising both dumbbells after alternating each arm like so

images


Supposedly that works your chest?

Anyway I have seen an alternate version of that where you don't twist the dumbell when raising

frontraise-1456955633.gif


If any of you have experience with this, let me know what you think works best
 
While you all ponder my training methods, I'd just like to share I was dicking around with this website

strengthlevel.com

Strength Level - Weightlifting Calculator (Bench/Squat/Deadlift)

Calculate male/female ability in exercises like bench press, squat and deadlift. Compare your max lifts against other lifters at your bodyweight. Compete with friends.
strengthlevel.com strengthlevel.com

For a guy my size apparently I am an intermediate lifter. I punched in my most recent work on a variety of exercises and I am intermediate on all of them.

I'm actually ok with that standing, considering lifting isn't exactly a job for me- I never spend more than 40 minutes at a time training.

That being said, intermediate is right in the middle of those rankings- there are two levels above that. Am I right to assume that advanced lifters are less than 5% of the population, while elite lifters are a fraction of a percent?

didnt-read-lol-dancing-bodybuilder.gif
 
You’re not gonna properly slam any muscle with any sufficient stimulus if that’s all you do. There’s a reason Olympic lifters do heavy front squats even when they’re already doing heavy cleans.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,833
Messages
55,858,452
Members
174,971
Latest member
MisfitsBR

Share this page

Back
Top