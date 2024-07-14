Combo exercises - yay or nay?

I've kinda sorta developed this workout that involves dumbbells and some stretching. It's a blend of a dumbbell press, torso twist, and warrior stance.So it starts like thisAfter alternating arms comes the twistIt's not exactly like that- basically picture doing it with dumbbells, while standing- kinda like in the pose the woman has in the first gifAfter 24-40 reps of that, I drop down to do the warrior stanceIt's the second exercise in this videoBeen doing this for about 6 weeks now and it's been fantastic for my abs, obliques and deltoids. Best part is it is so simple I can easily do all of this at home between posting inflammatory comments on SherdogNow what I am going to try doing is this- supposedly doing one arm at a time like this is great for arms and shouldersWhat I was thinking was then raising both dumbbells after alternating each arm like soSupposedly that works your chest?Anyway I have seen an alternate version of that where you don't twist the dumbell when raisingIf any of you have experience with this, let me know what you think works best