Combo exercises - yay or nay?

I've kinda sorta developed this workout that involves dumbbells and some stretching. It's a blend of a dumbbell press, torso twist, and warrior stance.
So it starts like this
After alternating arms comes the twist
It's not exactly like that- basically picture doing it with dumbbells, while standing- kinda like in the pose the woman has in the first gif
After 24-40 reps of that, I drop down to do the warrior stance
It's the second exercise in this video
Been doing this for about 6 weeks now and it's been fantastic for my abs, obliques and deltoids. Best part is it is so simple I can easily do all of this at home between posting inflammatory comments on Sherdog
Now what I am going to try doing is this- supposedly doing one arm at a time like this is great for arms and shoulders
What I was thinking was then raising both dumbbells after alternating each arm like so
Supposedly that works your chest?
Anyway I have seen an alternate version of that where you don't twist the dumbell when raising
If any of you have experience with this, let me know what you think works best
