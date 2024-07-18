Cobra kai season 6 discussion part 1

OK the first part dropped. Loved the kim sun yung segment and that he is pretty much super natural who is 120 year old ass kicker who owned Kreese worse than Miyagi did despite being half crippled.It was interesting twist to imply that Mr. Miyagi had a dark side to him and that there was a possible implications of him winning a world karate championship.I am digging the new badass korean kid.Kyler segment was cool and so was Mike Barnes but the teen drama was unbearable to watch.Not the same without bisexuality around.