Cobra kai season 6 discussion part 1

Ogata

Ogata

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 30, 2013
Messages
19,040
Reaction score
10,111
OK the first part dropped. Loved the kim sun yung segment and that he is pretty much super natural who is 120 year old ass kicker who owned Kreese worse than Miyagi did despite being half crippled.

It was interesting twist to imply that Mr. Miyagi had a dark side to him and that there was a possible implications of him winning a world karate championship.

I am digging the new badass korean kid.

Kyler segment was cool and so was Mike Barnes but the teen drama was unbearable to watch.


@ChickenBrother @DaleBoca @Law Talkin’ Guy

Not the same without bisexuality around.
 
Shit I thought it dropped over the weekend. I'll try to watch at least some of it tonight and will be back to comment.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,014
Messages
55,874,729
Members
174,974
Latest member
stinkyidiot1

Share this page

Back
Top