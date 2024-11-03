He's allowed to do what he wants - quite literally by a failed justice system and anti-doping agencies. But I digress.



The point is that he will never have a real HW legacy off these two fights. He will be a 'P4P GOAT' no different to Mouse Johnson.



He could have just been the GOAT if he didn't pussy out of fighting at HW for almost his entire career. It was a rational puss out that ensured lots of easy money. But he can't have both.



You can't be too scared to risk losing at HW your whole career until you cherry pick 2 fights and then claim you were ever a major HW player. And people will recognize that soon enough, even if they are being gaslit right now.