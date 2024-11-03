Media Coach: Jon Jones Deserves to Walk Away from MMA 'Any Time He Wants'

Legacy-Champioship-Replica-Belt_7_26068688-2542-410f-aff8-3e64251f5a74.jpg

Nothing is set in stone at this point in time, but Brandon Gibson is treating the UFC 309 fight camp like it’s going to be Jon Jones’ last dance.



Jones will defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in the UFC 309 headliner on Nov. 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York. “Bones” has indicated on more than one occasion that this could be his final mixed martial arts bout. Gibson, who is one of Jones’ longtime coaches in Albuquerque, New Mexico, isn’t taking anything for granted.

“I think physically, mentally, he could go in there and have five or six more great performances,” Gibson told MMAFighting.com. “There’s nothing left for Jon to prove. I think he really wants this fight with Stipe. I think this fight will help solidify Jon’s status as that great heavyweight champion but it’s not something we talk about every night at the gym. We’re definitely all eyes on Nov. 16. But each time I go to a practice, I’m approaching it as this is my last camp. I’m giving it my all.


“If we get one more after this, if we get two more, that would be a great blessing. I’m also ready to see Jon hang it up. Put the belt up. I’d prefer them to walk away obviously earlier than later. Out of all the fighters, Jon deserves to walk away any time he wants. I’m always going to support those guys.”

Jones returned from a three-year hiatus at UFC 285, where he captured the vacant heavyweight crown with a first-round submission of Ciryl Gane. A torn pectoral knocked him out of the initial booking against Miocic at UFC 295 last year, but Jones has insisted on being rescheduled against an opponent who holds the record for most heavyweight title defenses in promotion history. That desire has been met with criticism from some in the MMA community who would prefer that Jones face interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

“There’s always going to be a next No. 1 contender,” Gibson said. “There’s never going to be a perfect time to walk out. Somebody will always say ‘but you didn’t fight that guy.’ To me, it doesn’t matter.

UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic. Saturday at 10 ET on ESPN+. Order Now!

“Ten years from now we’ll have all the generational talks. How would [Muhammad] Ali have done against [Mike] Tyson? How would a Tyson done against Tyson Fury? There’s always going to be those types of discussions that will come down the road, too. There’s always a lot of what ifs in this game but what I do know is Nov. 16 we’ll be standing across the cage, across the Octagon from Stipe and his great team. That’s what we’re focused on.”

Even if the 37-year-old Jones is on his way out, that doesn’t mean his skills have diminished. Gibson has impressed as ever with the former light heavyweight champion during his current camp.

“He is getting stronger, faster, more skilled at heavyweight,” Gibson said. “Early on, to make that jump from light heavyweight, to get up to heavyweight was putting on a lot of size, a lot of mass. Now his body has gotten very accustomed to that size. You saw his recent photo how lean he’s getting for heavyweight and then we’ve just assembled this super team of training partners and coaches.

“Jon’s the greatest student in the game as well so he’s always learning. I think he’s already the most dangerous heavyweight there is and now you add in this plethora of new tools, oh it’s just terrifying. He would be a nightmare to coach against because there’s no path to victory against Jon Jones.”

While it’s also possible that Jones elects to continue competing following UFC 309, for now Gibson is taking the heavyweight champ at his word — and that means “Bones” could say farewell to MMA in his home state later this month.

“Whenever Jon’s ready, I’m right there with him,” Gibson said. “I’m approaching this one like it’s our last go, it’s our last rodeo.”

www.sherdog.com

RichardHarrow said:
like him or not, it’s true.
Click to expand...

It's not at all true. His HW legacy is as deep as a puddle of piss and HW is all that matters.

He is only a 'P4P' GOAT - i.e the concept they invented to get marks to pay for midget fights. He could have just been the GOAT.

Nobody gives a shit today about Roy Jones' cherry picked HW alphabet title win over John Ruiz now, even though then, just like with Jones now, they convinced people it meant something.

And nobody will give a shit about Jones' wins over Gane and 80-year-old Stipe while blatantly ducking Aspinall and Ngannou when future MMA analysts/fans assess his career.

Any remaining future mongs will not be able to convince anybody that a 2-0 record over a random non-champion French kickboxer and a retired 50-year-old firefighter coming off years of inactivity and KO loss makes somebody a 'GOAT'.

Even MMA fans will quickly wake up to how silly that is.
 
Dr Fong said:
It's not at all true. His HW legacy is as deep as a puddle of piss and HW is all that matters.

He is only a 'P4P' GOAT - i.e the concept they invented to get marks to pay for midget fights. He could have just been the GOAT.

Nobody gives a shit today about Roy Jones' cherry picked HW alphabet title win over John Ruiz now, even though then, just like with Jones now, they convinced people it meant something.

And nobody will give a shit about Jones' wins over Gane and 80-year-old Stipe while blatantly ducking Aspinall and Ngannou when future MMA analysts/fans assess his career.

Any remaining future mongs will not be able to convince anybody that a 2-0 record over a random non-champion French kickboxer and a retired 50-year-old firefighter coming off years of inactivity and KO loss makes somebody a 'GOAT'.

Even MMA fans will quickly wake up to how silly that is.
Click to expand...
Regardless of the division he’s accomplished a lot in the sport and arguably goat. That alone allows him to dictate his own terms.

Plenty of lesser fighters are awarded that so why shouldn’t he ? Because it’s Jones ?
 
Anyone deserves to walk away from the sport, they aren't slaves. If the hypocrite wants to tarnish his legacy by ducking Aspinall he has every right.
 
Sure but he still doesn’t deserve to be called HW champ if he refuses to fight Aspinall.
 
RichardHarrow said:
Regardless of the division he’s accomplished a lot in the sport and arguably goat. That alone allows him to dictate his own terms.

Plenty of lesser fighters are awarded that so why shouldn’t he ? Because it’s Jones ?
Click to expand...

He's allowed to do what he wants - quite literally by a failed justice system and anti-doping agencies. But I digress.

The point is that he will never have a real HW legacy off these two fights. He will be a 'P4P GOAT' no different to Mouse Johnson.

He could have just been the GOAT if he didn't pussy out of fighting at HW for almost his entire career. It was a rational puss out that ensured lots of easy money. But he can't have both.

You can't be too scared to risk losing at HW your whole career until you cherry pick 2 fights and then claim you were ever a major HW player. And people will recognize that soon enough, even if they are being gaslit right now.
 
Dr Fong said:
He's allowed to do what he wants - quite literally by a failed justice system and anti-doping agencies. But I digress.

The point is that he will never have a real HW legacy off these two fights. He will be a 'P4P GOAT' no different to Mouse Johnson.

He could have just been the GOAT if he didn't pussy out of fighting at HW for almost his entire career. It was a rational puss out that ensured lots of easy money. But he can't have both.

You can't be too scared to risk losing at HW your whole career until you cherry pick 2 fights and then claim you were ever a major HW player. And people will recognize that soon enough, even if they are being gaslit right now.
Click to expand...
Agreed on your comments regarding HW.
 
Goatenstein said:
Anyone deserves to walk away from the sport, they aren't slaves. If the hypocrite wants to tarnish his legacy by ducking Aspinall he has every right.
Click to expand...
Don't get me wrong, I would love for the fight to happen, but a quick win over Asipinall does nothing for Bones's legacy.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
“Whenever Jon’s ready, I’m right there with him,” Gibson said. “I’m approaching this one like it’s our last go, it’s our last rodeo.”
Click to expand...
Haha Jones is 100% retiring after this fight and barring insane amounts of UAE/Saudi money he's not coming back.

Of course he has every right to, he couldve retired years ago and he'd still retire as the greatest of all time.

I dont think anyone disputes that barring some people who just really personally hate Jones after he crushed their favorite fighters and filled the MMA landscape with his pathology's and various personal issues.

In fact I wish he did retire, because although its cool to think about Jones at HW its just not worth the time wasted.

He's held up the divisions belt for like 3 years, its complete bullshit no matter how great he is.
 
Klippy said:
Don't get me wrong, I would love for the fight to happen, but a quick win over Asipinall does nothing for Bones's legacy.
Click to expand...
If Jones for a second believed he’d get a quick win over Aspinall, he’d fight him.

He knows danger when he sees it, though. 😉
 
Dr Fong said:
It's not at all true. His HW legacy is as deep as a puddle of piss and HW is all that matters.

He is only a 'P4P' GOAT - i.e the concept they invented to get marks to pay for midget fights. He could have just been the GOAT.

Nobody gives a shit today about Roy Jones' cherry picked HW alphabet title win over John Ruiz now, even though then, just like with Jones now, they convinced people it meant something.

And nobody will give a shit about Jones' wins over Gane and 80-year-old Stipe while blatantly ducking Aspinall and Ngannou when future MMA analysts/fans assess his career.

Any remaining future mongs will not be able to convince anybody that a 2-0 record over a random non-champion French kickboxer and a retired 50-year-old firefighter coming off years of inactivity and KO loss makes somebody a 'GOAT'.

Even MMA fans will quickly wake up to how silly that is.
Click to expand...

OMG the fat supremacists strike again.
 
He can, but he's really screwing things up by this Stipe fight taking so long only for both of them to retire most likely.
 
