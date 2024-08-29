Elections CNN:Harris Her Values have not changed

GoldenWolf87

Oct 23, 2018
According to Harris her Values have not changed, CNN Dana Bash asked Harris if Harris values have changed at all?
apparently she hasn't.

This is is bad for the Harris side because Harris has been going around claiming she has changed on her polices, in reality she hasn't.

Harris claims she would be getting tough on the borders she likely wont.
 
I gather that this is hard for people to get but values can remain unchanged but the approach to expressing those values can change.

I haven't seen the interview so I have no idea what she's going to say on specific issues. But I often hate these low IQ criticisms of candidates. Not because the candidates are above reproach but because these criticisms don't reflect people who are thinking about what they're criticizing or why.

The proper question to ask of Harris is: "If your values have not changed, how do these new policy proposals align with those values?" And if they are policies that she expressly rejected in the past, the question is: "If that policy didn't match your values in the past, why do they match your values now?"

But simply having a change of heart on a policy position, doesn't mean that a person's underlying value system has changed.

Personally, my policy position on tax cuts have changed. But my values for small, efficient government have not. I've simply learned enough to believe that my old policy position isn't as effective as I thought it was. I'll wait to see the interview and what she claims as "values" and what policies she touts as advancing those values.
 
The exact thing I was thinking. Well said.
 
Trump has changed his views throughout the years aswell.
 
"Harris" is still the Dem's best choice to run a paper route or lemonade stand.

Well, maybe the lemonade stand.​
 
I do not support Harris nor have i supported Biden.
I also do not like Trump much however.

how do these new policy proposals align with those values?" And if they are policies that she expressly rejected in the past, the question is: "If that policy didn't match your values in the past, why do they match your values now?"
Look on where Harris stands on DEI.ESG
A journalist asked Harris on the race relations on what will happen to DEI if Harris wins? she said she will continue with the DEI/ESG polices.

These DEI/ESG polices have not been helping companies nor studios.
 
The issue is always been is that she clearly is not good in the limelight. This is going to be an incredibly interesting. Four years of seeing her dodge dip, duck dive and dodge.
 
What is the value that is being discussed. It has to start there: What value is the politician claiming?

And only after the value has been identified can a discussion about the policy's alignment with that value make sense.

The journalist asked about a policy, not a value. Not agreeing with a policy isn't the same thing as not agreeing on a value. Two people can both value economic prosperity. But one values it for the ability to change the lives of strangers and so they like policies with taxation, social welfare, and charity. The other person values it for the ability to change the lives of their children so they advance policies that lower taxes and benefit personal investment. Same values, different policies.
 
