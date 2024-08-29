I gather that this is hard for people to get but values can remain unchanged but the approach to expressing those values can change.



I haven't seen the interview so I have no idea what she's going to say on specific issues. But I often hate these low IQ criticisms of candidates. Not because the candidates are above reproach but because these criticisms don't reflect people who are thinking about what they're criticizing or why.



The proper question to ask of Harris is: "If your values have not changed, how do these new policy proposals align with those values?" And if they are policies that she expressly rejected in the past, the question is: "If that policy didn't match your values in the past, why do they match your values now?"



But simply having a change of heart on a policy position, doesn't mean that a person's underlying value system has changed.



Personally, my policy position on tax cuts have changed. But my values for small, efficient government have not. I've simply learned enough to believe that my old policy position isn't as effective as I thought it was. I'll wait to see the interview and what she claims as "values" and what policies she touts as advancing those values.