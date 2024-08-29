GoldenWolf87
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 23, 2018
- Messages
- 13,363
- Reaction score
- 9,597
According to Harris her Values have not changed, CNN Dana Bash asked Harris if Harris values have changed at all?
apparently she hasn't.
This is is bad for the Harris side because Harris has been going around claiming she has changed on her polices, in reality she hasn't.
Harris claims she would be getting tough on the borders she likely wont.
