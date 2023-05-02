mozfonky said: It's probably partially in the genes, his mom lived to almost a hundred I think. i really don't think the roids are healthy and he's used them plenty in his life. Click to expand...

I saw a picture of his mom at 91 and she looked like what Carrot Top looked like in his 40s -50s.Edit:Steroids are certainly dangerous, but can be used in much much safer ways to mitigate a lot of the risk. Steroid ABUSE, is extremely dangerous.I know Sly seems to be extremely dedicated in his diet and working out routines, but some of the physiques he has achieved, particularly at the age he did it, makes me wonder to what extent did he push the envelope?In theory he would have had the budget and connections to have his blood work and health closely monitored.If he chose to do so.