While no details as to the plot of the sequel have been divulged, Stallone will reprise his character of Ranger Gabriel “Gabe” Walker, from the original film directed by Renny Harlin. The TriStar Pictures title, which premiered in Cannes and grossed over $255M worldwide, watched as Walker looked to help rescue a band of stranded hikers, only to discover that they were in fact a gang of violent criminals looking to recover their missing $100M following a plane crash.
Michael France and Stallone co-wrote the script for the original film, with John Lithgow, Michael Rooker and Janine Turner among those rounding out the cast.
Producers on the reboot will include Moritz and Toby Jaffe for Original Film, Stallone under his Balboa Productions banner, and Thorsten Schumacher with partner Lars Sylvest for Rocket Science, which will also finance. Waugh, Ana Lily Amirpour, Chance Wright, Gianluca Chakra and Hisham Alghanim are on board as executive producers. Rocket Science will launch foreign sales this month in Cannes, with CAA Media Finance repping North American and Chinese rights.
Wright Productions and Entertainment, and separately Front Row Entertainment provided development finance for Cliffhanger. Rocket Science has a partnership agreement with StudioCanal for the film’s rights.
“Growing up with the biggest action films of the 80s and 90s, working on many of them myself, Cliffhanger was by far one of my favorite spectacles. To be at the helm of the next chapter, scaling the Italian Alps with the legend himself, Sylvester Stallone, is a dream come true,” said Waugh in a statement. “It’s going to be a great challenge and blast taking this franchise to new heights, a responsibility I don’t take lightly.”
Added Moritz, “I’ll never forget the thrill I felt watching Sylvester Stallone in Cliffhanger. I am incredibly excited to be working with him and Ric Waugh to continue the story of Gabe Walker and introduce this iconic story to a new generation of filmgoers around the world.”
https://deadline.com/2023/05/sylves...oot-from-director-ric-roman-waugh-1235351858/