Movies Cliffhanger 2 - Sylvester Stallone returning!

s-l500.jpg

While no details as to the plot of the sequel have been divulged, Stallone will reprise his character of Ranger Gabriel “Gabe” Walker, from the original film directed by Renny Harlin. The TriStar Pictures title, which premiered in Cannes and grossed over $255M worldwide, watched as Walker looked to help rescue a band of stranded hikers, only to discover that they were in fact a gang of violent criminals looking to recover their missing $100M following a plane crash.

Michael France and Stallone co-wrote the script for the original film, with John Lithgow, Michael Rooker and Janine Turner among those rounding out the cast.

Producers on the reboot will include Moritz and Toby Jaffe for Original Film, Stallone under his Balboa Productions banner, and Thorsten Schumacher with partner Lars Sylvest for Rocket Science, which will also finance. Waugh, Ana Lily Amirpour, Chance Wright, Gianluca Chakra and Hisham Alghanim are on board as executive producers. Rocket Science will launch foreign sales this month in Cannes, with CAA Media Finance repping North American and Chinese rights.

Wright Productions and Entertainment, and separately Front Row Entertainment provided development finance for Cliffhanger. Rocket Science has a partnership agreement with StudioCanal for the film’s rights.

“Growing up with the biggest action films of the 80s and 90s, working on many of them myself, Cliffhanger was by far one of my favorite spectacles. To be at the helm of the next chapter, scaling the Italian Alps with the legend himself, Sylvester Stallone, is a dream come true,” said Waugh in a statement. “It’s going to be a great challenge and blast taking this franchise to new heights, a responsibility I don’t take lightly.”

Added Moritz, “I’ll never forget the thrill I felt watching Sylvester Stallone in Cliffhanger. I am incredibly excited to be working with him and Ric Waugh to continue the story of Gabe Walker and introduce this iconic story to a new generation of filmgoers around the world.”
https://deadline.com/2023/05/sylves...oot-from-director-ric-roman-waugh-1235351858/
 
Someone PLEASE shoop Sly in a walker or a wheelchair on the side of a mountain.

If you could do the tennis balls on the bottom on the walker like Mr Frederickson in "Up" that would be dope.
 
Can't wait for the up and coming actor who will kick stallone out for this sequel's sequel.
 
jeff7b9 said:
For real.

Sly is 76 years old.

The only cliffhangers he should be involved in is if you don't find out whodunit until the next episode of Matlock.
Older now than Ralph Waite was as he grinned like a psychopath at the impending death of a young woman while assisting in her rescue...

 
Adamant said:
It's Sly. He still looks great. I'm willing to suspend my disbelief for this.
love sly, just hope he doesn't hurt himself just to try to stay relevant. That's probably a part of why Jaime Foxx is in the situation he's in and he's a lot younger.
 
mozfonky said:
love sly, just hope he doesn't hurt himself just to try to stay relevant. That's probably a part of why Jaime Foxx is in the situation he's in and he's a lot younger.
I hope he doesn't get hurt either but I don't think Sly is trying to be like Tom Cruise.
 
jeff7b9 said:
It is true, that man is a testament to what the human body can be and how aging can be mitigated, with a mix of hard work and, ya know...
It's probably partially in the genes, his mom lived to almost a hundred I think. i really don't think the roids are healthy and he's used them plenty in his life.
 
mozfonky said:
It's probably partially in the genes, his mom lived to almost a hundred I think. i really don't think the roids are healthy and he's used them plenty in his life.
I saw a picture of his mom at 91 and she looked like what Carrot Top looked like in his 40s -50s.

Edit:
_114558113_jackie1.jpg

rs-181475-73281483 (1).jpg carrot_top_buff2.jpg


Steroids are certainly dangerous, but can be used in much much safer ways to mitigate a lot of the risk. Steroid ABUSE, is extremely dangerous.

I know Sly seems to be extremely dedicated in his diet and working out routines, but some of the physiques he has achieved, particularly at the age he did it, makes me wonder to what extent did he push the envelope?
In theory he would have had the budget and connections to have his blood work and health closely monitored.
If he chose to do so.
 
