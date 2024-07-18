Classic stance- Are Hips/Shoulders level? (Sinister)

Hey everybody,

I have some questions on the specifics of the classic stance i.e. how to get into the stance properly and would appreciate your input.



Is the rear hip joint actually lower than the left hip joint?

The rear shoulder of the classic stance appears lower than the lead shoulder to me. How is this slant of the shoulders achieved- If not through the spine being bent, is in fact the rear hip socket actually lower the front hip? This feels odd to me, and I ask because I have also heard the cue “hips level”.

Thank you