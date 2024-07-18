Classic stance- Are Hips/Shoulders level? (Sinister)

Hey everybody,
I have some questions on the specifics of the classic stance i.e. how to get into the stance properly and would appreciate your input.

Is the rear hip joint actually lower than the left hip joint?
The rear shoulder of the classic stance appears lower than the lead shoulder to me. How is this slant of the shoulders achieved- If not through the spine being bent, is in fact the rear hip socket actually lower the front hip? This feels odd to me, and I ask because I have also heard the cue “hips level”.
Thank you
 
tommy-ryan-bareknuckle-boxing.jpg

The lead shoulder higher is achieved through sitting more on the rear leg, not bending your back. The way it worked for me was that I would take a neutral, most normal/modern square stance, and subtly slip a jab by using my rear hip and slightly rotating my torso. Spine 100% straight, chest out, shoulders down on their sockets, shoulder blades down, sitting on my rear leg (weight distribution biased towards the rear leg)
 
Lucas Coradini said:
View attachment 1053164

The lead shoulder higher is achieved through sitting more on the rear leg, not bending your back. The way it worked for me was that I would take a neutral, most normal/modern square stance, and subtly slip a jab by using my rear hip and slightly rotating my torso. Spine 100% straight, chest out, shoulders down on their sockets, shoulder blades down, sitting on my rear leg (weight distribution biased towards the rear leg)
Thank you for the response, so the rear hip would be lower than the lead hip, or should the hips be level?
 

  austin2016 said:
    Thank you for the response, so the rear hip would be lower than the lead hip, or should the hips be level?
    I will start with advice to watch stance, set up moments etc when you are starting to watch from floor level, ankles, knees and then hips, back etc...

For demo mode it doesn't matter, if before punch ....depends from a lot of variables.

Since a lot of impact might be generated by legs , not alone hips movement it is ....one from most important things in order to watch for possible setups....
 
Should the rear foot be perpendicular the body alignment as shown in the picture or pivoted the same way as the lead foot?
 
WDSTK said:
Should the rear foot be perpendicular the body alignment as shown in the picture or pivoted the same way as the lead foot?
I like a 45° back foot but I also prefer my guys to have their leadfoot pointing at the opponents centerline which is a little unique for Boxing
 
