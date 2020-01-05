Classic Doom 1 & 2 chat

Hey guys hey I don't think I ever made a thread in this section before

I don't really play games - er modern games. But I always been a fan of classic doom. This is a game I could play forever! When I took networking in high school we all just played doom all the time

Anyway I got some screen recording software and am attempting to beat all the levels with just a pistol start and 100% kills and secrets

I finished all four episodes of ULTIMATE DOOM and am now working on Doom 2

I just recorded this!



If anyone cares I'll keep updated if I manage to complete this

AMA


Here are my playlists so far

Ultimate Doom:



Doom 2



TNT

 
You should try Doom 64 EX

I'm in a middle of a playthrough of it myself
 
I recently completed another play through of Doom II last month. I noticed a significant increase in difficulty once I reached level I think level 27, Monster Condo. I can’t imagine that one on a pistol start at ultraviolence
 
I actually beat them all on pistol start many moons ago but never recorded it

Now years later and putting new vids on utoob - I am having an easier time with this

I will let you know when I reach this level :)
 
Do you plan on doing some levels on Nightmare later on?
 
No I hate nightmare - I don't find that fun at all. I don't even like to watch others play nightmare. Sure it's the most challenging but there's no satisfaction in monsters coming back to life and it's not the game play I enjoy

I will continue to attempt to finish each map of Doom 2 with a pistol start tho on ULTRA VIOLENCE

:)

then I will prolly move on to TNT and Plutonia
 
Lol, yeah I can understand that. I've never tried to pistol start any Final Doom level on Nightmare myself.

Watching your vid makes me want to hop on Zandronum/ZDaemon for some coop Doom with randoms.
 
I miss my high school days when we played doom the whole time in networking class hah hah

But I've played this game to death but it makes it interesting to start each level fresh with a pistol instead of all the things you acquired in previous levels

Thanks for watching my gameplay - I'm a little random and erratic and make blunders but I'm happy if I can get to the finish line somehow :p
 
I watched your vid of E4M6 last night, as I struggled with that map a lot when I played through episode 4 for the very first time last year (which is odd given I’ve been playing Doom 1 & 2 for literally 25 years). I didn’t know about the invincibility power up that you found and used on the cyber demon at the end of the level. Without it he kicked the ever loving shit out of me over and over. Probably took me like 15 tries to kill him.
 
I hate episode four ... like HATE it. I think it's harder than Doom 2

I especially hate E4M6 and yeah it would be a SOB to beat without that powerup

I may try it some day
 
LOL sorry for the anti-climax if you were watching whole vid to see me fight the cyberdemon in some kind of epic way :p
 
Have you tried Sigil yet, John Romero’s “fifth episode” for Doom 1 that he released last year?

I’m not going to lie, I was kind of curious to see how you were going to handle it.
 
Sigil - huh I will have to check it out after I finish the doom demos

And just for you some day I may attempt the E4M6 without the green cheat ball
 
I finished Doom 2 a few years back on my Xbox 360 when it was a part of the Xbox Live Arcade.

Also, recorded some footage of me pushing demons shit in, in DOOM (2016). Such a metal ass game. Dat Soundtrack doe.

 
It IS harder. I believe that it was released after Doom 2.
 
so that's what the new doom looks like
 
Yeah it was

I wish they had just added more levels to Doom 2

The new episode is just annoying and mostly not fun
 
