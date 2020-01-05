Classic Doom 1 & 2 chat

Clippy
Hey guys hey I don't think I ever made a thread in this section before
I don't really play games - er modern games. But I always been a fan of classic doom. This is a game I could play forever! When I took networking in high school we all just played doom all the time
Anyway I got some screen recording software and am attempting to beat all the levels with just a pistol start and 100% kills and secrets
I finished all four episodes of ULTIMATE DOOM and am now working on Doom 2
I just recorded this!
If anyone cares I'll keep updated if I manage to complete this
AMA
Here are my playlists so far
Ultimate Doom:
Doom 2
TNT
