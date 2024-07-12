News Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov set for UFC 308 (Abu Dhabi)

Abu Dhabi cards are always stacked. wonder what the main and co-main will be.
 
Why?

So first you arent putting Gane in Paris which is where he should be to make that card bigger and then you dont even match him with Jaitlon which is the fight to make? You book him in a rematch with Volkov that wasnt good the first time?

UFC just fucking dumb sometimes man. But this is the same org that booked all the top Brazilians in the months leading up to going to Brazil in May and booked Whittaker right before they go to Aus and now Aus wont have Whittaker, Volk and JDM. Its always great to go to a market and not feature the biggest stars you have from that region.
 
We already seen this

Nothing tells me a rematch will go any different from the fairly uneventful first fight

Gane vs Aspinall or Pavlovich are much better fights, what a waste
 
My boy Volkov got this

Volkov doesn’t do great against mobile and fast strikers. Good grapplers beat him too. I picked him to beat Pavlovich but he will lose to Ciryl again.
 
What the fuck? They have a fresh matchup right there with Gane/Almeida, why the hell would you make this rematch?
 
Gane by decision again unless Volkov turns into a wrestler somehow.
 
Gane ducked Almeida. Anyway Gane is 3-2 and Volkov is 5-1 since they fought. And Volkov has great hair. Actually Volkov should be fighting Athpinall for the title with a 4 fight win streak. 3 by finish.
 
Wait lmao I forgot this happened

There's a fair amount of good matchups for Gane

Wouldn't even mind seeing some wild card shit like Despaigne vs Gane since he seems to need a break from the title picture. Idk if that's cruel though. Making Gane play the tightrope again. But it gives Despaigne exp and maybe an entertaining fight

The guy who beat Despaigne too
 
I sadly think Gane will get it done again, but I do hope I'm wrong.... Gane's ducking and the UFC letting him slide with it is just odd and annoying
 
