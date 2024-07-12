Gane ducked Almeida. Anyway Gane is 3-2 and Volkov is 5-1 since they fought. And Volkov has great hair. Actually Volkov should be fighting Athpinall for the title with a 4 fight win streak. 3 by finish.What the fuck? They have a fresh matchup right there with Gane/Almeida, why the hell would you make this rematch?
I sadly think Gane will get it done again, but I do hope I'm wrong.... Gane's ducking and the UFC letting him slide with it is just odd and annoying
Second that!!Oh shit - I totally forgot this fight already took place.
NEVER MIND. WHAAAAAACK FIGHT ALERT
BOOOOOOOO