Movies Cinema becoming more camp than 70s, 80s, 90s?

Or earlier even?

Werent we meant to grow up laughing at the absurd batman 70s show? Werent the superman movies just cheesey? Wasnt the Spiderman 3 dance scene widely panned as camp? Didnt the Godzilla-Gadzookie movie get written off as asanine? Didnt we all just know Karate Kid was kinda cheesey but not care cos it was a 90s flick?

How did we go from laughing at the peter parker dance ro Venom pumping his glutes in a full on slapstick scene in a series that was mostly more seroius. Kingkong riding around on a dragon wielding a sword. Cobra Kai somehow remebelishing the exact same plot, poking fun at itself, and then proceeding to showcase former military vets waging a gang war in the name of highschool karate dojos with a 100% straight face.

Its not even that theres no market for the goofiness but it seems like some of these things would have flatlined series and had them panned but now theres a free pass to just keep doing it and keep going.
 
Karate Kid was an 80s film, not 90s.

I haven't watched most of the other things you mentioned. But, that venom dance thing reminds me of people complaining about batman nipples in the Mr Freeze movie.

If I had to guess, it happened because writers ran out of talent/ideas and audiences will pay for anything if you slap the right label on it.
 
If you dont know the Karate Kid was an 80's classic then I dont wanna hear shit about your opinion on any shit else!
 
The Christopher Reeve Superman movies, at least 1&2 are still the best Superman movies you can watch.

There was nothing cheesy about karate kid.

Batman series started and ended in the 60s.

Bra, dont speak of the 70s, 80s or 90s era. It was too crazy for you to comprehend.
 
haha, i was freaking out while reading that like wtf, karate kid wasn't 90's lol.
 
wasn't it an amazing time

tumblr_orchc39W0z1tbcweeo1_400.gif
 
