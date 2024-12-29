Or earlier even?



Werent we meant to grow up laughing at the absurd batman 70s show? Werent the superman movies just cheesey? Wasnt the Spiderman 3 dance scene widely panned as camp? Didnt the Godzilla-Gadzookie movie get written off as asanine? Didnt we all just know Karate Kid was kinda cheesey but not care cos it was a 90s flick?



How did we go from laughing at the peter parker dance ro Venom pumping his glutes in a full on slapstick scene in a series that was mostly more seroius. Kingkong riding around on a dragon wielding a sword. Cobra Kai somehow remebelishing the exact same plot, poking fun at itself, and then proceeding to showcase former military vets waging a gang war in the name of highschool karate dojos with a 100% straight face.



Its not even that theres no market for the goofiness but it seems like some of these things would have flatlined series and had them panned but now theres a free pass to just keep doing it and keep going.