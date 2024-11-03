Limeade
Recent story about a potrntial new smaller class of Chinese aircraft carrier. The author thinks it may represent a dual purpose vessel that can perform civilian functions but be converted to military functions. For example, a coastal patrol police vehicle one day but then turned into a drone launching carrier at a moment's notice.
Earlier this year we also saw China launch the Fujian aircraft carrier. It's a full size carrier for its fifth generation aircraft. So it makes sense to supplement that platform with smaller drone carriers.
I wonder how the West will react. The United States should be able to react with its own carriers and F35s fifth generation aircraft superiority, and ground based air defense. But the American military must overcome supply chain issues and delayed production of the Ford-class carriers. I think we can meet these challenges but we have to be focused on our strategy. We can't be distracted with political theater like Tubberville holding up the command chain or wasting our time and money on dead end projects like the Littoral Combat Ship or not ordering enough pants for the Navy uniform.
