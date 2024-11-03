International Chinese Naval Power

Limeade

Limeade

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Dec 5, 2008
Messages
1,097
Reaction score
893
Recent story about a potrntial new smaller class of Chinese aircraft carrier. The author thinks it may represent a dual purpose vessel that can perform civilian functions but be converted to military functions. For example, a coastal patrol police vehicle one day but then turned into a drone launching carrier at a moment's notice.


Earlier this year we also saw China launch the Fujian aircraft carrier. It's a full size carrier for its fifth generation aircraft. So it makes sense to supplement that platform with smaller drone carriers.

I wonder how the West will react. The United States should be able to react with its own carriers and F35s fifth generation aircraft superiority, and ground based air defense. But the American military must overcome supply chain issues and delayed production of the Ford-class carriers. I think we can meet these challenges but we have to be focused on our strategy. We can't be distracted with political theater like Tubberville holding up the command chain or wasting our time and money on dead end projects like the Littoral Combat Ship or not ordering enough pants for the Navy uniform.
 
If you have aircraft carrier, such ships usually are used together with group of ships: like submarines, frigates, supply ships etc stuff.

So by logic for carrier they should have also these in order to form group with carrier.
 
One question I always have is can thousands of tiny drones be effective against 5th gen fighters by acting almost like a cloud? I know planes can be susceptible to bird strikes. Wouldn’t this be the same?

Couldn’t you deploy thousands of cheap drones to simply hang in the air and be unavoidable to incoming aircraft?

@GhostZ06
 
Rob Battisti said:
One question I always have is can thousands of tiny drones be effective against 5th gen fighters by acting almost like a cloud? I know planes can be susceptible to bird strikes. Wouldn’t this be the same?

Couldn’t you deploy thousands of cheap drones to simply hang in the air and be unavoidable to incoming aircraft?

@GhostZ06
Click to expand...
I imagine a Phanlanx CIWS would their that drone cloud to shred in seconds?

 
Rob Battisti said:
Texas
Click to expand...

Im in NY.

Imagine im doing a bombing run on you with a 5th generation fighter that can operate at upwards of 50,000 feet. Amount of drones needed to fill such an air space volume around Texas would be impossible.
 
KaNesDeath said:
Altitude, speed and distance they can operate at doesnt make this a viable strategy.
Click to expand...

Altitude is fine (f 35 has max altitide of 50k feet,RQ 4 global hawk drone can go up to 60k feet)
speed and distance and amount needed is problem

Not to mention drone that can go that high prob wont be cheap lol
 
Rob Battisti said:
One question I always have is can thousands of tiny drones be effective against 5th gen fighters by acting almost like a cloud? I know planes can be susceptible to bird strikes. Wouldn’t this be the same?

Couldn’t you deploy thousands of cheap drones to simply hang in the air and be unavoidable to incoming aircraft?

@GhostZ06
Click to expand...
No the altitude would completely make drones useless. Jets like the F-35 have a service celling above 40,000 feet.
 
SandisLL said:
If you have aircraft carrier, such ships usually are used together with group of ships: like submarines, frigates, supply ships etc stuff.
Click to expand...

From my understanding Chinas naval strength is only impressive on paper. For most of it is repurposed small commercial ships. Who dont have the logistical support to operate outside of Chinese waters.
 
Ukrainians obliterated half of Russia's Black Sea fleet with sea drones. Their entire fleet is now essentially useless and parked at the far end of the sea.
 
KaNesDeath said:
From my understanding Chinas naval strength is only impressive on paper. For most of it is repurposed small commercial ships. Who dont have the logistical support to operate outside of Chinese waters.
Click to expand...
I think they more are playing bully type mental pressure attempt.

Aircraft carrier should be supported with group of air def and anti sub def type frigates or large corvetes and smaller ships plus supply ships and submarines.
So in order to deploy enough protected carrier with real group with carrier alone is not enough.
Ofc China now does have vassal in Russia and therefore .. .in real life even NK and this Iran and Belarus too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,389
Messages
56,448,109
Members
175,228
Latest member
Refik Can Taskiran

Share this page

Back
Top