Spoiler: Link China’s new supercarrier will outgun the entire UK armed forces. It may visit us soon It’s a 5 per cent world out there, Prime Minister

Chinese aircraft carrier Fujian, soon to go operational. The next one will be the biggest in the world.Satellite imagery reveals construction activity at China’s Dalian shipyard that is unmistakably the building of a supercarrier. Add that to analysis from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, that China has built a new prototype naval nuclear reactor, and it is clear where this is going. Early images suggest that the new carrier could displace as much as 120,000 tons, which would make it noticeably larger than the USS, at 100,000 tons the world’s current largest.The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) already has its own version of America’s Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) on the third Chinese carrier, the, launched in 2022 and expected to become operational shortly. It appears that the new Type 004 – as it’s being called for now – will have four catapults, one more than the Fujian and equivalent to the USS. It will likely operate up to 100 aircraft, including the J-15 multirole fighter,J-35 stealth fighter,KJ-600 airborne early warning plane,helicopters, and GJ-11 Sharp Sword jet drones. Like theand the USclass before that, it’s essentially an entire air force at sea.Before I look at how China might use this ship, let me quickly tackle the two most common carrier myths in circulation right now – just in case the fact that ten or so navies are building them right now, including China, doesn’t convince you they’re worth having.Now is the time to point out that with carriers, size certainly does matter. Size defines the ability to accommodate and deploy fast jets. Sortie generation rate is a key metric here, with the largest US carriers able to generate in excess of 110 sorties a day. This defines their reach and warfighting potential. Clever design of the Britishclass flight deck and lifts means they are not far behind at 100 sorties a day, if they ever had the jets. The point is, bigger is better when it comes to a carrier’s primary role, and China is soon to have the world’s biggest.It’s difficult to exaggerate what a major development this is. Thus far China has been seen as a threat to nations like Australia, Japan, South Korea and – especially – Taiwan. But supercarriers like the one building in Dalian are global weapons, and can appear anywhere. One such ship arriving with its escort group in the approaches to the Channel, would have around as much air and strike power as the entire British armed forces. Two would overmatch us completely.A lot of people right now believe that Vladimir Putin and his army are the primary military threat to western Europe and Britain. In just a few years, that kind of thinking is likely to look very out of date indeed.Chinese naval vesselsSo what do we do about this? This is a question for the ongoing Strategic Defence Review to answer. However so far there doesn’t seem to be any likelihood of a serious uplift in Defence resources. The Prime Minister took plans for just 2.5 per cent of GDP with him to the White House. An American colleague recently said to me: “You know Trump doesn’t do decimal points, right?” Sure enough, the President’s team commented that 5 per cent would have been more like it.Think what you like about Donald Trump’s stance on anything else, he’s right about that. It’s a 5 per cent world out there, and if we’re going to survive in it we need to lift our heads up out of the domestic weeds – and even the European weeds – have a look around us, and start paying attention.In a few years, 120,000 ton aircraft carriers accompanied by massive invasion motherships could be sitting off our coast, presenting a threat that would make a Russian incursion look feeble. We need to be ready.