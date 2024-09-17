



Was there a time when your coach/manager said on Twitter that your and Sean Strickland's sparring is on tape, and it would be unpleasant for Sean if it got out?



- No no, I think that was his own coach who said this on social media. And everyone there could see him, then they have cameras in the gym so we filmed a little bit.

But I have done a lot of sparring with Strickland, and what's his name... Blachowicz? No, Prochazka! And I mean, am able to handle all of that.



Why don't you post clips when you have footage available?



- Because why? Let him post it himself. He knows and I know.



But hasn't it been a bit unpleasant for you too?



- Well, of course, because sparring is sparring. I'm not saying that I have won any fights by doing good in sparring. Just replied that I was the one who looked better.

And of course Strickland is also on a high level, among the high level guys around top 5. Well, I just felt good, and I guess that's what they don't like. Neither guy liked it.



Did you watch the fight between Du Plessis and Adesanya?



- Of course I didn't watch that. No, honestly I didn't because I had to sleep, so I'm putting it on hold as I'm now fighting another person.



But you know the result, so aren't you surprised by the level of Dricus having finished both Whittaker and Adesanya?



- Well, he's at his physical peak and can keep coming forward. Accelerating well. You could say that he's a lesser version of myself - I'll take him down. I view him as

more comfortable than the rest, take Sean Strickland who's good in the striking, but this guy - he seems to be a fighter, more of a wrestler almost, he's more physical.

There we have the upper-hand in the technical department of wrestling, to counter what he will attempt and with strikes get him down.