Media Chimaev talking Strickland and DDP, their strengths and differences

Was there a time when your coach/manager said on Twitter that your and Sean Strickland's sparring is on tape, and it would be unpleasant for Sean if it got out?

- No no, I think that was his own coach who said this on social media. And everyone there could see him, then they have cameras in the gym so we filmed a little bit.
But I have done a lot of sparring with Strickland, and what's his name... Blachowicz? No, Prochazka! And I mean, am able to handle all of that.

Why don't you post clips when you have footage available?

- Because why? Let him post it himself. He knows and I know.

But hasn't it been a bit unpleasant for you too?

- Well, of course, because sparring is sparring. I'm not saying that I have won any fights by doing good in sparring. Just replied that I was the one who looked better.
And of course Strickland is also on a high level, among the high level guys around top 5. Well, I just felt good, and I guess that's what they don't like. Neither guy liked it.

Did you watch the fight between Du Plessis and Adesanya?

- Of course I didn't watch that. No, honestly I didn't because I had to sleep, so I'm putting it on hold as I'm now fighting another person.

But you know the result, so aren't you surprised by the level of Dricus having finished both Whittaker and Adesanya?

- Well, he's at his physical peak and can keep coming forward. Accelerating well. You could say that he's a lesser version of myself - I'll take him down. I view him as
more comfortable than the rest, take Sean Strickland who's good in the striking, but this guy - he seems to be a fighter, more of a wrestler almost, he's more physical.
There we have the upper-hand in the technical department of wrestling, to counter what he will attempt and with strikes get him down.
 
What does “ neither guy liked it mean?” - they both had their moments in the spar ?
 
who cares how he did in sparring, the important question is did he take his vitamins and drink his immunity boosters? because he might be undefeated in the cage but he's 0-2 vs diseases.
 
How many times do they all have clap their hands together
 
DDP is a lesser version of Chimaev? What a joke. Gilbert Burns was outstriking Chimaev, and he struggled hard against Usman who would have won a 5 rounder. DDP finished the GOATs of Middlweight while Chimaev barely survived 3 rounds and got outstruck in later rounds. His technique becomes sloppy, and he abandons his wrestling after the 1st, DDP goes hard the entire 5 rounds.
 
Lol Dricus is the current champion who is bigger, stronger, faster and more powerful than him who has taken everyone down while going 5 rounds. Him calling Dricus a lesser version of himself makes him look like a fool. Arguably he lost to a smaller 5'10" welterweight Usman in round 3 and probably round 2, a 6'1' 220 lbs Dricus with cardio and power will have his way with him.
 
Latest posts

