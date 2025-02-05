SS vs DDP 1: Sean won (very) clearly

Not biased take. I love both, lean towards DDP personally.



1st was clearly for Strickland. By jabs & teeps, but cristal clear.

In the 4th, Sean landed A LOT of flush right hands. DDP control time on the ground did zero damage and no submission attempts.

Besides, he didn't hold Sean for long.

In the 5th, Sean landed some big right hands -and a knee- aswell.



The commentators were cheering lots of DDP punches during his blitzes that actually didn't connect.



Even in the 2nd and 3rd, DDP was marching forward and keeping Sean on his back foot. Close rounds, but I even think Strickland outlanded Dricus in both.