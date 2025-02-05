  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

SS vs DDP 1: Sean won (very) clearly

R

Rubios

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jan 19, 2024
Messages
294
Reaction score
308
Not biased take. I love both, lean towards DDP personally.

1st was clearly for Strickland. By jabs & teeps, but cristal clear.
In the 4th, Sean landed A LOT of flush right hands. DDP control time on the ground did zero damage and no submission attempts.
Besides, he didn't hold Sean for long.
In the 5th, Sean landed some big right hands -and a knee- aswell.

The commentators were cheering lots of DDP punches during his blitzes that actually didn't connect.

Even in the 2nd and 3rd, DDP was marching forward and keeping Sean on his back foot. Close rounds, but I even think Strickland outlanded Dricus in both.
 
Very clearly? Nah.

I thought Sean squeaked by in the final round, but NEITHER guy dominated the other. It could have been a draw without too much blowback. It was very even at the end.

Hopefully this time we get a more convincing decision or stoppage.
 
giphy.gif
 
Rubios said:
Not biased take. I love both, lean towards DDP personally.

1st was clearly for Strickland. By jabs & teeps, but cristal clear.
In the 4th, Sean landed A LOT of flush right hands. DDP control time on the ground did zero damage and no submission attempts.
Haven't watched it and probably won't, but pulling for Sean to have won the 4th seems like it's a HELL of a reach. Wasn't it DDP's clearest round?
 
DDP only won razor close if you neglect every leg kick check by Strickland.
Which judges apparently do.

And actually not even then. They just gave him the rounds because of the cut
 
Harlekin said:
DDP only won razor close if you neglect every leg kick check by Strickland.
Which judges apparently do.

And actually not even then. They just gave him the rounds because of the cut
That's a tough call, cuz judging is specifically not supposed to score any kind of defense, but that is a particular defense that can damage the opponent.
 
Harlekin said:
DDP only won razor close if you neglect every leg kick check by Strickland.
Which judges apparently do.

And actually not even then. They just gave him the rounds because of the cut
also because Canada
 
This debate was beaten to death after the fight.

Fortunately, both have a chance to remove all doubt with a resounding win soon.

I've got DDP by close decision the first time, and I'm picking him to win the second fight. I predict no one is killed in front of their family in this fight also (in fact, there be no fatalities at all).
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Ah yeah, I forgot DDP was fighting in his "hometown" of Canada

O

Media Post in thread 'B Schaub says Toronto is DDP's backyard, hence getting the nod: "Cut the crap. Do this in America, see how it goes for you"'

Doctor Grudge said:
Schaub thinks South Africa is in Canada, go figure.
Schaub doesn't realise Canada is closer to home territory for Strickland than it is for DDP.
  • Like
We should reward Canada by giving them a Pena vs Harrison PPV
 
I thought Strickand won handily but I'm all for a rematch. Im not so sure he can repeat it given Dricus' ability to figure out how to get the job done (already with 5 rounds of experience Vs the SS). Can't see Strickland changing up his style. Should be a banger in any case!
 
