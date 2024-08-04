Good on him I mean he was getting out struck by Usman in periods of their fights.A strong wrestler like Khamzat who hits hard could do wonders if he learned a Thai clinch and some proper knees.This will also be good to prep for his match with Bobby Knuckles. Doubt Khamzat will be able to dominate Whittaker with wrestling right out the gate. But Whittakers chin is essentially shot so Khamzats should focus on hurting him on the feet first and then dive in for those legs and choke him out.That being said his careers been a huge disappointment so far. Not gonna lie I really thought he was the one, the next killer.