Good on him I mean he was getting out struck by Usman in periods of their fights.
A strong wrestler like Khamzat who hits hard could do wonders if he learned a Thai clinch and some proper knees.
This will also be good to prep for his match with Bobby Knuckles. Doubt Khamzat will be able to dominate Whittaker with wrestling right out the gate. But Whittakers chin is essentially shot so Khamzats should focus on hurting him on the feet first and then dive in for those legs and choke him out.
That being said his careers been a huge disappointment so far . Not gonna lie I really thought he was the one, the next killer.
Definitely disagree, he doesn't take a shot like he used to pre Romero fights, and especially hasn't taken a punch the same after the first Izzy fight.Whittaker's chin isn't shot. His chin has never been some crazy titanium shit, but what he does have is insane ability to recover from being rocked.
Definitely disagree, he doesn't take a shot like he used to pre Romero fights, and especially hasn't taken a punch the same after the first Izzy fight.
The guy gets hurt badly in basically every fight, even ones he's dominating like the Till and Cannonier fights.
But I agree that he has a great ability to recover and move/scramble when he's hurt
He didn't really, usually his defense held up well like in the Uriah Hall fight where he blocked most of Hall's flashy strikes or ducked out of the way.When did he ever have to eat hard punches before the Romero fights?
Wonderboy landed on him and TKOd him that's the only time I remember. Other than that the fights before Romero were lopsided in Whittakers favour and can't be used as a measuring stick for how good his chin was.