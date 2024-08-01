Chiesa being a -650 favorite over Ferguson is insane

koa pomaikai
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jul 23, 2024
- Messages
- 32
- Reaction score
- 70
Wow just looked up the lines for Ferguson vs. Chiesa and Tony is a monster dog.
I expect Chiesa to win but not at this clip.
Dude was never that good and he’s 36 on a 3 fight losing skid against lesser competition, 2 via first round submission.
Tony is washed but god damn, I can’t see Chiesa justifying -650 (my opinion around -200).
What do you think?
I expect Chiesa to win but not at this clip.
Dude was never that good and he’s 36 on a 3 fight losing skid against lesser competition, 2 via first round submission.
Tony is washed but god damn, I can’t see Chiesa justifying -650 (my opinion around -200).
What do you think?