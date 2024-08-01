Chiesa being a -650 favorite over Ferguson is insane

I don't think Tony is capable of winning a fight in the UFC.



What I've seen out of him is worse than just a shot fighter.. it's like brain damage or something I mean he's just ridiculously incapable of making anything happen at this point.



He's not training with reputable coaches or fighters. He isn't packing any power in his strikes, can't take a punch, can't wrestle, looks physically weak. He's been on the ground plenty during this losing streak and isn't threatening with submissions



I'm all for putting some money on a big underdog and hoping for a payout but I think I'm good on this one. I mean he's just not fighting on a level where I feel like he has any chance at all . And I never say stuff like that, I very much always think there's a chance.. but not with Tony in 2024