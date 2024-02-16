Social Chemical linked to reduced fertility, reproductive harm and fetal disruption in animals found in 80% of people in American study

www.ewg.org

EWG finds little-known toxic chemical in four out of five people tested

A new EWG peer-reviewed study has found chlormequat, a little-known pesticide, in four out of five, or 80 percent, people tested. The groundbreaking analysis of chlormequat in the bodies of people in the U.S. rings alarm bells, because the chemical is linked to reproductive and developmental...
www.ewg.org www.ewg.org

EWG’s research, published February 15 in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology, tested for the presence of chlormequat in urine collected from 96 people between 2017 and 2023. The chemical was found in the urine of 77 of them.
Study shows that use of the chemical has increased since Trump's EPA deregulated it and with additional deregulations by Biden's EPA.

It was detected in 92% of oat-based foods, including Cheerios and other popular Quaker products.
The EPA actually bans it's use in food products in America and only allow it for ornamental plants. But it has no such restriction on oats imports.

Chlormequat was not allowed on oats sold in the U.S. before 2018, when the Trump EPA gave first-time approval for some amount of the chemical on imported oats. The same administration in 2020 increased the allowable level. These regulatory changes might help explain why we’re seeing more frequent, higher detections of the chemical in Americans tested.

In April 2023, in response to a 2019 application submitted by chlormequat manufacturer Taminco, the Biden EPA proposed allowing the first-ever use of chlormequat on barley, oat, triticale and wheat grown in the U.S. EWG opposes the plan.
If you were wise enough to eat organic foods you may be safer, as it seems to be much less prevalent.

Be careful out there bros. Of course this isn't definitive proof that the chemical is harmful for everyone or the amount in food is overly harmful. But good to keep in mind when making food decisions.
 
Study shows that use of the chemical has increased since Trump's EPA deregulated it and with additional deregulations by Biden's EPA.

It was detected in 92% of oat-based foods, including Cheerios and other popular Quaker products.
The EPA actually bans it's use in food products in America and only allow it for ornamental plants. But it has no such restriction on oats imports.



If you were wise enough to eat organic foods you may be safer, as it seems to be much less prevalent.

Be careful out there bros. Of course this isn't definitive proof that the chemical is harmful for everyone or the amount in food is overly harmful. But good to keep in mind when making food decisions.
I have switched completely to organic over the last two years and have never felt better. I used to think that it was a bunch of nonsense, but the more I learned about it the more it was impossible for me to ever consider anything not organic.
 
I have switched completely to organic over the last two years and have never felt better. I used to think that it was a bunch of nonsense, but the more I learned about it the more it was impossible for me to ever consider anything not organic.
Just the fact that roundup is still in many non-organic foods in the US makes me generally lean towards organic.
 
It's the pale green horse of the apocalypse.
 
Conventionally-grown oats are known to contain a high amount of glyphosate, so you should be buying organic oats either way. The price difference is negligible. It's also a good idea to avoid products sold with no known country of origin. In Canada it's listed as something like "made in Canada from domestic and imported products" meaning the main ingredient could be from China or some other country where soils are heavily contaminated and safety standards aren't followed.
 
Just the fact that roundup is still in many non-organic foods in the US makes me generally lean towards organic.
I used to be into Gardening and a lot of huge operations will use Systemic insecticides which go through the roots and the whole plant including the fruit and veggies in many cases and the sprays are highly toxic at first. I had to use a full respirator and cover my complete body when spraying. And that's before round up is often sprayed between rows...shits nasty.
 
Conventionally-grown oats are known to contain a high amount of glyphosate, so you should be buying organic oats either way. The price difference is negligible. It's also a good idea to avoid products sold with no known country of origin. In Canada it's listed as something like "made in Canada from domestic and imported products" meaning the main ingredient could be from China or some other country where soils are heavily contaminated and safety standards aren't followed.
In this case Canada is the one causing this issue.
 
In this case Canada is the one causing this issue.
From what I understand the US doesn't require a country of origin for processed foods, so it's basically the same. If the cheerios were made with Chinese oats the package wouldn't need to mention it. You could even pay top dollar for an organic version of the cereal and encounter the same problem. If you bought unprocessed oats, e.g. Bob's oats, you're going to get a country of origin.
 
We've been poisoned by various chemicals for decades now. I wonder if getting back to healthy, natural/organic/biological living even possible at this stage(((
 
Man who knew that deregulating the EPA and FDA would have such serious consequences?
If you are relying on the EPA or FDA to approve/disapprove of chemicals in food then you are already decades behind. Roundup has been in the market since 1976 and still is in use today.

What we need are more organizations like this one (a private, non-profit organization that gets funding from individuals and charitable donations) that provide funding for independent studies and reports for stuff like this. The more decentralized the better, as then we eliminate the potential for corruption, corporate capture and general slowness and inefficiencies found in government. Another great resource is Consumer Reports for finding out stuff like this.
 
If you are relying on the EPA or FDA to approve/disapprove of chemicals in food then you are already decades behind. Roundup has been in the market since 1976 and still is in use today.

What we need are more organizations like this one (a private, non-profit organization that gets funding from individuals and charitable donations) that provide funding for independent studies and reports for stuff like this. The more decentralized the better, as then we eliminate the potential for corruption, corporate capture and general slowness and inefficiencies found in government. Another great resource is Consumer Reports for finding out stuff like this.
Yep. Its up to the consumers and citizens to research and make their own decisions of what they choose to consume.
lmao

I don't know what's more funny that you think this is a realistic thing that consumers should do before purchasing literally any food product or you expect me to believe you've actually done any serious research in your entire life on food you've purchased.

Watching a youtube video isn't research.
 
Isn't Roundup mostly used on GMO crops?
Organic and GMO are not nearly the same thing, which you seem to imply, and no, I doubt it has a particular association with GMO crops; it's the most common pesticide in use in the USA IIRC (or, perhaps was until recently).

I don't see any particular problem with GMO crops provided they are established as unharmful to the environment. Do you?
 
Organic and GMO are not nearly the same thing, which you seem to imply, and no, I doubt it has a particular association with GMO crops; it's the most common pesticide in use in the USA IIRC (or, perhaps was until recently).

I don't see any particular problem with GMO crops provided they are established as unharmful to the environment. Do you?
I know GMO and Organic aren't the same thing
 
Everything going as planned. Crazy to think that the Darwins, Huxleys, H.G Wells, and the rest of the Fabians wrote book after book about their malthusianism and people still call it a CT.
 
