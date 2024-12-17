Economy Chaos in Canada as finance minister resigns hours before economic update

Trudeau has completely lost control of the government and the country, this guy deserves to be exiled like Assad, but few would complain if he ended up like Khadafi.

His government has destroyed this country, and it's a complete circus up here. To say he needs to go is an understatement, yet somehow somewhere there are still self hating morons who will vote for him, and sherdog commies who will defend him.

Now would be a good time for Trump to invade and annex us into the States, we deserve no better for allowing what has happened up here.


 
D

