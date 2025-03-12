Nice little comment on this whole situation:



The end game is increased manufacturing jobs in the US, for sure. But sales of American-built products will be limited to within the US, because the rest of the free world is not going to buy US-built products anymore, due to Trump's horrific treatment of its (former) allies. This will hit the American automotive and defence industries hardest. Think, trillions of dollars of lost foreign sales. On top of it, the costs of importing raw materials to those US manufactures will increase dramatically, meaning the US consumer will pay more for American-built products (that no other countries are buying).



Meanwhile, the rest of the free world that Trump has caused to hate America, will increase trade among themselves to offset the US products they aren't going to buy anymore.