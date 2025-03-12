Fanu
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Oct 14, 2007
- Messages
- 6,280
- Reaction score
- 1,407
https://www.news.com.au/finance/work/leaders/its-bad-for-our-relationship-australia-slams-donald-trumps-tariff-move/news-story/cd4c18090b040beab5eed528c669ec7f
Australia has slammed US President Donald Trump for the “bad decision” to slap 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium warning it will damage the US-Australian relationship.
After vowing to consider an exemption just a month and describing the Prime Minister as a “fine man”, the Trump administration confirmed early on Wednesday Australian time that there will be no special deals.
“He considered it, and considered it. There will be no exemptions,” White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to reporters.
Ms Leavitt said the reason for the refusal to exempt Australia was “American-first steel”.
“And if they want to be exempted, they should consider moving steel manufacturing here,” she added.
Australia slams ‘bad decision’
Health Minister Mark Butler said Australia will “continue to press the case” for an exemption as the Prime Minister prepares to respond to the blow.
“This is a disappointing decision,” Mr Butler said.
“It’s a bad economic decision. It’s bad for our relationship.
“It’s bad for the US, ultimately, because we think that the exports we send to them – which are significantly less than the exports they send to us – are good for the US economy. They’re good for US industry.
“They’re particularly good for defence, which is an important area of co-operation. We think this is a bad decision that’s disappointing, and we’ll continue to press the case for it to change.”
Note:
- The U.S. has a trade surplus with Australia; $17.9 billion in 2024, a 1.6% increase over 2023, data from the U.S. Trade Representative's office showed.
- Australia and US have a free trade agreement exempting almost all US goods from the typical 5% tariff.
- The Australian military fought alongside Americans in every single American war since Australia became a country.
- Australias largest steel producer already has significant operations within the US.
- None of the post-hoc reasoning applied by MAGA supporters to date justifies this.
So US government has managed to piss off its long standing allies (Canada, EU and now Australia) while praising Putin.
Who would have thought that US would alliante itself from its allies to get in bed with Russia - Putin must have some epic dirt on Trump if Trump is willing to destroy the west to appease dictators.
Whats next? Trump becomes pals with Iran?