Trump imposes tarrifs on Australia.

Australia has slammed US President Donald Trump for the “bad decision” to slap 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium warning it will damage the US-Australian relationship.

After vowing to consider an exemption just a month and describing the Prime Minister as a “fine man”, the Trump administration confirmed early on Wednesday Australian time that there will be no special deals.

“He considered it, and considered it. There will be no exemptions,” White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to reporters.

Ms Leavitt said the reason for the refusal to exempt Australia was “American-first steel”.

“And if they want to be exempted, they should consider moving steel manufacturing here,” she added.
Australia slams ‘bad decision’

Health Minister Mark Butler said Australia will “continue to press the case” for an exemption as the Prime Minister prepares to respond to the blow.

“This is a disappointing decision,” Mr Butler said.

“It’s a bad economic decision. It’s bad for our relationship.

“It’s bad for the US, ultimately, because we think that the exports we send to them – which are significantly less than the exports they send to us – are good for the US economy. They’re good for US industry.

“They’re particularly good for defence, which is an important area of co-operation. We think this is a bad decision that’s disappointing, and we’ll continue to press the case for it to change.”
Note:
  • The U.S. has a trade surplus with Australia; $17.9 billion in 2024, a 1.6% increase over 2023, data from the U.S. Trade Representative's office showed.
  • Australia and US have a free trade agreement exempting almost all US goods from the typical 5% tariff.
  • The Australian military fought alongside Americans in every single American war since Australia became a country.
  • Australias largest steel producer already has significant operations within the US.
  • None of the post-hoc reasoning applied by MAGA supporters to date justifies this.

So US government has managed to piss off its long standing allies (Canada, EU and now Australia) while praising Putin.

Who would have thought that US would alliante itself from its allies to get in bed with Russia - Putin must have some epic dirt on Trump if Trump is willing to destroy the west to appease dictators.
Whats next? Trump becomes pals with Iran?
 
Nice little comment on this whole situation:

The end game is increased manufacturing jobs in the US, for sure. But sales of American-built products will be limited to within the US, because the rest of the free world is not going to buy US-built products anymore, due to Trump's horrific treatment of its (former) allies. This will hit the American automotive and defence industries hardest. Think, trillions of dollars of lost foreign sales. On top of it, the costs of importing raw materials to those US manufactures will increase dramatically, meaning the US consumer will pay more for American-built products (that no other countries are buying).

Meanwhile, the rest of the free world that Trump has caused to hate America, will increase trade among themselves to offset the US products they aren't going to buy anymore.
 
I don't get why you'd slap tariffs on countries you're in a trade surplus with. The UK is another country that imports more from the US than we export there so it'll be interesting to see if we get hit too.
 
I was at an investment conference yesterday, consensus view was that the biggest risk that concerns investors and fund managers was Geopolitics which again consensus view was really just a synonym for Trump.

Maybe he is playing 4d chess past my level of understanding but growth relies on business investment and business hates uncertainty.
 
How can you tariff a country that doesn't exist?
 
