International 'Cerberus' Heatwave Threatens to Break Records in Southern Europe

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-66187056

Countries in southern Europe are in the grip of a heatwave that is expected to bring record-breaking temperatures in the coming days.

Thermometers are expected to rise above 40C (104F) in parts of Spain, France, Greece, Croatia and Turkey.

There have been reports of several people, including tourists, collapsing in the heat in Italy. At least one person has died.

The country's meteorological society has called the heatwave Cerberus after the three-headed monster that features in Dante's Inferno.

---

Dante's work is awesome, and I encourage you to read at least some of it.

Anyway, after the 'hottest month in recorded history', it doesn't look like things are easing off.

Climate's a weird one. It doesn't affect everybody absolutely all at once, so people think 17 celcius as an average temperature isn't that high, forgetting that at least half the planet is experiencing the opposite seasons as we are.

The record temperature in Europe is 48.8C (119F) set way back in 2021, and could be broken again.

We can suggest it's all cyclical, but the concern is rate of change.

I'd suggest if you were too confident either way, it might be time to reassess?
 
KGoI5Hu.gif


The Heat Index was 117F here today
 
KowboyMMA said:
KGoI5Hu.gif


The Heat Index was 117F here today
We got you covered!

https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20230630-will-texas-become-too-hot-for-humans

Millions of people have been issued with excessive heat warnings and the extreme temperatures have claimed the lives of several people already. Temperatures peaked at 119F (48C), smashing countless high-temperature records across the state. More are expected to be broken in the coming week as the heatwave expands to the north and east.

These unusually-high temperatures have primarily been sparked by a ridge of high pressure parked over the Southern US called a "heat dome", which occurs when the atmosphere traps hot ocean air like a lid. (Learn more about how the heat dome is causing record temperatures.)

John Nielsen-Gammon, Texas State Climatologist and director of the Southern Regional Climate Centre at Texas A&M University, says there are other short-term contributing factors too. "The Gulf of Mexico is unusually warm… and it's also around the time of the summer solstice."

There are longer-term trends at work too. The frequency and intensity of extreme heat events have increased around the globe due to climate change and are predicted to get worse.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
can confirms it's very very warm. we have weeks of over 33Celsius over here. won't relent until the middle of august. at least i hope it will relent then.
It's funny how much variance there is in " comfortable " weather for people.

If we had a summer without going over 33 here we'd consider it a very pleasant summer.
 
Anewt said:
It's funny how much variance there is in " comfortable " weather for people.

If we had a summer without going over 33 here we'd consider it a very pleasant summer.
thing is, it's been like this ever since i can remember. july august with a few weeks of horror, 33 to 43 Celsius (median around 34-35, with a rare spike over 40 tho). Record was 45 degrees about 12 years back. BUT, i can't explain it, it FEELS warmer, because winters have basically gone. there's almost no snow, and when i was a kid it used to snow from november to march.
 
This summer has been very mild in the UK but last year was horrendous. Winters have also largely disappeared, I can't remember the last time I needed to wear a jumper.

Environmentalists are irritating though so it's hard to see a way forward.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
thing is, it's been like this ever since i can remember. july august with a few weeks of horror, 33 to 43 Celsius (median around 34-35, with a rare spike over 40 tho). Record was 45 degrees about 12 years back. BUT, i can't explain it, it FEELS warmer, because winters have basically gone. there's almost no snow, and when i was a kid it used to snow from november to march.
Yeah there's been quite a change in weather since I was young. But I always wonder if it's more in my head than not.

I'm winter atm. It's pleasant but I do fear the country is going to burn again come summer.
 
I keep reading this record stuff here too, but tbh i just came back few hours ago from a week in Calabria (one of most southern/hot regions of Italy, just above Sicily) and felt like normal sunny/hot mediterranean July

There was also bunch of national articles about Milan (in north Italy) about to get crazy apocalypse storm 2 days ago, friends told me something happened but it has been just a normal strong summer storm

I'm not one who deny climate change or to call it a mass media conspiracy, but seems to me at least here every single fucking weather article try hard as fuck to get these clicks
 
Im jealous, it feels like its getting cold down here in Brisbane Australia. Its winter and its the first time i regularly wear long pants and jacket when not going in to work. Summer was mild too :(
 
Bacco said:
I'm not one who deny climate change or to call it a mass media conspiracy, but seems to me at least here every single fucking weather article try hard as fuck to get these clicks
It's not really a conspiracy, its just how things work.

If you work doing climate study and are funded by government grants, then making things look dire or extreme is to your financial benefit as you will likely see more funding or at least your funding will be less likely to be taken away. Regarding the media, the more extreme the headline, the more clicks they get so naturally they blow everything out of proportion.
 
PG29 red0 Jr said:
It's not really a conspiracy, its just how things work.

If you work doing climate study and are funded by government grants, then making things look dire or extreme is to your financial benefit as you will likely see more funding or at least your funding will be less likely to be taken away. Regarding the media, the more extreme the headline, the more clicks they get so naturally they blow everything out of proportion.
Are you a climate researcher? Or do you work in the government giving grants to climate scientists? Because this sounds like absolute nonsense. Of course media outlets run the most extreme things possible to get clicks, but what benefit would there be to governments funding bad research? Do you really think government entities don't want good, reliable data and predictions on the climate?
 
by southern Europe they mean the places that are normally sunny? And for the rest of Europe they mean, slightly warmer beach day.
 
PBAC said:
by southern Europe they mean the places that are normally sunny? And for the rest of Europe they mean, slightly warmer beach day.
We recently had the hottest day in recorded history on earth, but don't worry folks, the sherdog scientists have analyzed the situation and its supposed to be sunny in summer! Nothing to see here!
 
