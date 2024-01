KowboyMMA said:



The Heat Index was 117F here today

We got you covered!Millions of people have been issued with excessive heat warnings and the extreme temperatures have claimed the lives of several people already . Temperatures peaked at 119F (48C), smashing countless high-temperature records across the state . More are expected to be broken in the coming week as the heatwave expands to the north and east These unusually-high temperatures have primarily been sparked by a ridge of high pressure parked over the Southern US called a " heat dome ", which occurs when the atmosphere traps hot ocean air like a lid. (John Nielsen-Gammon, Texas State Climatologist and director of the Southern Regional Climate Centre at Texas A&M University, says there are other short-term contributing factors too. "The Gulf of Mexico is unusually warm… and it's also around the time of the summer solstice."There are longer-term trends at work too. The frequency and intensity of extreme heat events have increased around the globe due to climate change and are predicted to get worse.