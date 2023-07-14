Siver!
Siver! Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Jul 8, 2021
- Messages
- 23,198
- Reaction score
- 45,628
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-66187056
Countries in southern Europe are in the grip of a heatwave that is expected to bring record-breaking temperatures in the coming days.
Thermometers are expected to rise above 40C (104F) in parts of Spain, France, Greece, Croatia and Turkey.
There have been reports of several people, including tourists, collapsing in the heat in Italy. At least one person has died.
The country's meteorological society has called the heatwave Cerberus after the three-headed monster that features in Dante's Inferno.
---
Dante's work is awesome, and I encourage you to read at least some of it.
Anyway, after the 'hottest month in recorded history', it doesn't look like things are easing off.
Climate's a weird one. It doesn't affect everybody absolutely all at once, so people think 17 celcius as an average temperature isn't that high, forgetting that at least half the planet is experiencing the opposite seasons as we are.
The record temperature in Europe is 48.8C (119F) set way back in 2021, and could be broken again.
We can suggest it's all cyclical, but the concern is rate of change.
I'd suggest if you were too confident either way, it might be time to reassess?
Countries in southern Europe are in the grip of a heatwave that is expected to bring record-breaking temperatures in the coming days.
Thermometers are expected to rise above 40C (104F) in parts of Spain, France, Greece, Croatia and Turkey.
There have been reports of several people, including tourists, collapsing in the heat in Italy. At least one person has died.
The country's meteorological society has called the heatwave Cerberus after the three-headed monster that features in Dante's Inferno.
---
Dante's work is awesome, and I encourage you to read at least some of it.
Anyway, after the 'hottest month in recorded history', it doesn't look like things are easing off.
Climate's a weird one. It doesn't affect everybody absolutely all at once, so people think 17 celcius as an average temperature isn't that high, forgetting that at least half the planet is experiencing the opposite seasons as we are.
The record temperature in Europe is 48.8C (119F) set way back in 2021, and could be broken again.
We can suggest it's all cyclical, but the concern is rate of change.
I'd suggest if you were too confident either way, it might be time to reassess?
Last edited: