You heard that right. They seized her files, even those that pre-dated her time at CBS news. The Journalist Union is up in arms. This had never been done before.
First she had a story where she reported a Scientist was under FBI Investigation. She reported the Chinese had ties to a DoD funded school that was at the center of Federal probes. Thousands of U.S. military service members records were compromised. It's a crazy story with the a Dean being Red Army.
So, an Obama appointed judge in a chilling decision is ordering her to reveal her sources. She refused. Note, she may be the absolute best journalists in the business today. I don't always like what she reports, but she always nails it, so I respect the hell out of this woman.
https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/02/media/catherine-herridge-deposition-reliable-sources/index.html
She refused as any good journalist would... but an Obama judge has decided she needs to give up sources. I have a feeling this goes away since CBS seized her files and will likely share them with the FBI and Intelligence agencies.
Now suddenly, CBS fires their best reporter out of the blue.
MSN
It was well understood on Capitol Hill that Herridge was among the first to receive tips about the Hunter Biden investigation but she ran into "internal roadblocks at CBS News," sources said.
....
The Steele Dossier, which has been debunked, accused former President Donald Trump's campaign of conspiring with Russians to tilt the result of the 2016 election.
Herridge's reporting on Hunter Biden had been roadblocked internally, The Post has learned.
So... what did CBS News do? They seized her files... not just her files on the Bidens, but all her files going back to the Chinese / FBI incident which includes her sources.
There is trouble brewing at Black Rock, the headquarters of CBS, after the firing of Catherine Herridge, an acclaimed investigative reporter. Many of us were shocked after Herridge was included in layoffs this month, but those concerns have increased after CBS officials took the unusual step of seizing her files, computers and records, including information on privileged sources.
The position of CBS has alarmed many, including the union, as an attack on free press principles by one of the nation's most esteemed press organizations.
I have spoken confidentially with current and former CBS employees who have stated that they could not recall the company ever taking such a step before. One former CBS journalist said that many employees "are confused why [Herridge] was laid off, as one of the correspondents who broke news regularly and did a lot of original reporting."
That has led to concerns about the source of the pressure. He added that he had never seen a seizure of records from a departing journalist, and that the move had sent a "chilling signal" in the ranks of CBS.
A former CBS manager, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said that he had "never heard of anything like this." He attested to the fact that, in past departures, journalists took all of their files and office contents.
============================================================================================
What a twisted tale. How anyone could trust CBS News .... well most don't except the hard left.
They are likely turning over her sources to the FBI. They are killing her story on the Bidens. We are witnessing one of the absolute best reporters in America (1) being silenced, (2) being faced with financial ruin, (3) being threatened with jail, (4) having her personal work files seized in a move never before done, and (4) fired for doing her job. That's the MSM. That's why we keep trying to tell the Leftists that they are being played.
