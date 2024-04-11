Journalist says she is facing 'crippling' fines for protecting sources Former investigative reporter Catherine Herridge said that despite facing 'crippling' fines of $800 per day she would still not reveal the confidential sources behind her reporting.

Despite being ordered to pay 'crippling' fines of $800 per day a former investigative reporter said that she would still not reveal the confidential sources behind her reporting.Catherine Herridge is an award-winning journalist who served as an investigative reporter for CBS News from 2019 to 2024 and before then at Fox News from 1996 to 2019.She is known for her reporting on Hunter Biden's infamous laptop and for her February termination from CBS News that resulted in hundreds of her files being seized and her getting locked out of her office.On Thursday, Herridge testified before the House Judiciary Committee about the personal costs she has shouldered to protect her sources and advocated for the PRESS Act, which aims to protect journalists from revealing their sources.'The fact that I have been fighting in the courts for two years and that I am now facing potentially crippling fines of $800 a day to protect my reporting sources underscores the vital importance of the Press Act,' she said.'When you go through major life events as I have in recent weeks, losing your job, losing your company health insurance, having your reporting and files seized by your former employer, and being held in contempt of court gives you clarity.''The First Amendment with the protection of confidential sources and a free press are my guiding principles. They are my North Star.'Herridge's testimony comes as she is currently embroiled in a high-profile First Amendment legal battle.At the end of February, a federal judge held Herridge in civil contempt for refusing to reveal her source for an investigative series she did in 2017 for Fox News about a Chinese scientist who was investigated by the FBI.That individual, Yanping Chen, was never charged by the bureau.In 2018, Chen later sued the FBI and Department of Justice over the leak, alleging the government had violated the Privacy Act, which bars the public disclosure of private information about U.S. citizens without first receiving their consent.As a result, a federal judge later ordered Herridge to reveal the identity of the source behind the hearings.That judge ordered Herridge pay $800 a day until she unmasks her source.This is pretty insane they want her to reveal her sources so they are giving her $800 fines every day.I want to people to explain how this isn't coercion and what are they going to do to her source?