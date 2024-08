Poirierfan said: Besides the main event, Carlos is the highlight of the night for me. I've seen this guy fight twice now, the pop on his punches is crazy. I truly can't wait to see this guy fight again , he'll be a top contender imo. Click to expand...

Granted he had a perfect matchup tonight.Jingliang is aging out at 36, coming off a loss and over a year of ring rust. Broadly he's a kickboxing fighter with a half foot reach disadvantage and I don't believe he's had a single UFC submission in a decade of fights.All that being said, Carlos looks like he's going to be a impact fighter in the division.