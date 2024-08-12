Captain America vs. Black Panther: Who would win?

Captain America List of Powers and Abilities:



-Superhuman Strength and Speed

-Senses, Agility, and Reflexes enhanced by -Super Soldier serum

-Nearly Indestructible Vibranium Shield

-Master of all forms of hand-to-hand combat

-Superior Strategic Mind





Black Panther List of Powers and Abilities:



-Superhuman Strength and Speed

-Senses, Agility, and Reflexes enhanced by the heart-shaped herb

-Vibranium-laced suit that absorbs, stores, and redirects kinetic energy

-Vibranium Claws

-Brilliant Tactical Mind



Their physical abilities are nearly equal. Cap is stronger but Black Panther is more agile. The outcome of their battle comes down to their equipment. Black Panther’s advanced technology gives him the winning edge.