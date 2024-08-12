Captain America vs. Black Panther: Who would win?

Captain America List of Powers and Abilities:

-Superhuman Strength and Speed
-Senses, Agility, and Reflexes enhanced by -Super Soldier serum
-Nearly Indestructible Vibranium Shield
-Master of all forms of hand-to-hand combat
-Superior Strategic Mind


Black Panther List of Powers and Abilities:

-Superhuman Strength and Speed
-Senses, Agility, and Reflexes enhanced by the heart-shaped herb
-Vibranium-laced suit that absorbs, stores, and redirects kinetic energy
-Vibranium Claws
-Brilliant Tactical Mind

Their physical abilities are nearly equal. Cap is stronger but Black Panther is more agile. The outcome of their battle comes down to their equipment. Black Panther’s advanced technology gives him the winning edge.
 
Chadwick Boseman Black Panther wins.

Shuri Black Panther also wins by girl power
7caad92b-490f-414a-9f08-9cd9a2539322_text.gif
 
Captain Vietnam would beat both of them.
 
In the comic book what's Captain's America's greatest strength? His leadership. The MCU version made Steve Rogers overpowered. Black Panther wins if we are talking about the comic book version
 
