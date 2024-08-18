Cannonier vs Barralho is an interesting fight

JoeRowe

JoeRowe

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 17, 2017
Messages
7,432
Reaction score
12,927
Cannonier is older & coming off a loss, while Barralho is surging & yet to lose in the UFC. So I understand why Barralho is favored but I think this is a big step up in competition. Cannonier is susceptible to being taken down early but typically comes back in round 2 and destroys grapple-first fighters; Branch, Brunson, Hermanson, & Vettori. Barralho fits more into this category than the Izzy, Rob, Imavov category imo.

Watching Barralho's last 2 fights, his striking defense is wide open to be hit & Cannonier still packs a big punch as he came very close on multiple occasions to finishing iron-chin/blockhead Vettori.

Unless Cannonier is absolutely washed I think he can give Barralho a "prospect loss" on Saturday. At MW Cannonier has only struggled with elite strikers; Rob, Izzy, Strickland(still won), & Imavov. I do not think Barralho's striking is on that level.

Again though Cannonier is 40 & has shown signs of a weakening chin, but will Barralho be able to crack it or do what no one else has been able to and submit him? I'm not too sure but I'm actually pretty excited to find out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RockyLockridge
How would you guys match up the MW top 15?
Replies
19
Views
909
Ladder Master
Ladder Master

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,495
Messages
56,055,728
Members
175,048
Latest member
joblessgrappler

Share this page

Back
Top