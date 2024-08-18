Cannonier vs Barralho is an interesting fight

Cannonier is older & coming off a loss, while Barralho is surging & yet to lose in the UFC. So I understand why Barralho is favored but I think this is a big step up in competition. Cannonier is susceptible to being taken down early but typically comes back in round 2 and destroys grapple-first fighters; Branch, Brunson, Hermanson, & Vettori. Barralho fits more into this category than the Izzy, Rob, Imavov category imo.



Watching Barralho's last 2 fights, his striking defense is wide open to be hit & Cannonier still packs a big punch as he came very close on multiple occasions to finishing iron-chin/blockhead Vettori.



Unless Cannonier is absolutely washed I think he can give Barralho a "prospect loss" on Saturday. At MW Cannonier has only struggled with elite strikers; Rob, Izzy, Strickland(still won), & Imavov. I do not think Barralho's striking is on that level.



Again though Cannonier is 40 & has shown signs of a weakening chin, but will Barralho be able to crack it or do what no one else has been able to and submit him? I'm not too sure but I'm actually pretty excited to find out.