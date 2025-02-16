Cannonier is one of the ageless wonders in MMA history and one of the most underrated MWs of all time

Cannonier is one of the ageless wonders in MMA history. He crushed the MW significant strikes landed record by like 60 against Vettori when he was 39 years old. Going toe to toe with next gen studs like Caio and Imavov. Caio somehow didn't finish him in round 5 after that brutal knockdown. Imavov stoppage was also one of the worst ref stoppages ever and Jared was up in the fight. Its a shame he might have been on doorsteps of a Dricus fight. Finishing a hooge MW in Gregory after getting beat around the cage and dropped twice in 1st round is insane.



Wins over



Branch

Hermannson

Vettori

Brunson

Strickland

Kelvin

Gregory



He was beating Imavov before an all time bad ref stop. Only lost clean to Rob who he hurt bad with a jab in round 3, Izzy in a competitive and close kickboxing decision and Caio in a very competitive back and forth fight.



Jared has power, underrated technique standing, great elbows, great leg kicks, elite TDD and defensive grappling. He is a tough out for damn near any MW in history. Hespect.