Cannonier is one of the ageless wonders in MMA history and one of the most underrated MWs of all time

Cannonier is one of the ageless wonders in MMA history. He crushed the MW significant strikes landed record by like 60 against Vettori when he was 39 years old. Going toe to toe with next gen studs like Caio and Imavov. Caio somehow didn't finish him in round 5 after that brutal knockdown. Imavov stoppage was also one of the worst ref stoppages ever and Jared was up in the fight. Its a shame he might have been on doorsteps of a Dricus fight. Finishing a hooge MW in Gregory after getting beat around the cage and dropped twice in 1st round is insane.

Wins over

Branch
Hermannson
Vettori
Brunson
Strickland
Kelvin
Gregory

He was beating Imavov before an all time bad ref stop. Only lost clean to Rob who he hurt bad with a jab in round 3, Izzy in a competitive and close kickboxing decision and Caio in a very competitive back and forth fight.

Jared has power, underrated technique standing, great elbows, great leg kicks, elite TDD and defensive grappling. He is a tough out for damn near any MW in history. Hespect.
 
Great attitude and dedication to the sport. Also he still hits like a heavyweight, which is not surprising given he used to be one.
 
He is underrated and Imavov is overrated.

He should've gotten the shot at Sean before DDP... or even the shot at Izzy.

I dont know how he beat Sean hadn't lost but Sean got the shot over him
 
I'd say the dude is shining and glowong right about now, riding high but the ufc production would need better lighting for him to shine brighter
 
see randy at 40 vs chuck,tito and vitor....then 44 vs Sylvia and Gabe. That's ageless wonder.
Poatan is only a couple years younger than Jared. 40 really is the new 33-35. Props to the gorilla still.
Look at Romero , he's like 47 crushing guys. The next decade I think we will see a plus 45 champ.
 
see randy at 40 vs chuck,tito and vitor....then 44 vs Sylvia and Gabe. That's ageless wonder.
Poatan is only a couple years younger than Jared. 40 really is the new 33-35. Props to the gorilla still.
Look at Romero , he's like 47 crushing guys. The next decade I think we will see a plus 45 champ.
That would be cool for us old guys.
 
He is underrated and Imavov is overrated.

He should've gotten the shot at Sean before DDP... or even the shot at Izzy.

I dont know how he beat Sean hadn't lost but Sean got the shot over him
he's not an easy fighter to market. that's pretty much it.
 
