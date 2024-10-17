Elections Cancun Cruz hid in a broom closet on January 6th

When the going gets tough seems like Cruz gets going.





I gotta imagine if the mob wanted his "ugly" wife (according to trump) he would have pushed her out of the closet to them,
 
Cruz and Hawley are the exemplars of what a Magat male is these days.

Big talk but ready to run when their mouths and actions get them into actions they are not willing to face.

220721-josh-hawley-2up-2x1-v2-ac-956p-796717.jpg
 
Is anyone really shocked the guy who continues to grovel to the guy who publicly called his wife ugly, hid in a broom closet?
 
That was pretty devastating. Ted Cruz truly lacks character, no spine and no values. He is intensely unlikeable.

To quote Al Franken:

“I like Ted Cruz more than most of my other colleagues like Ted Cruz. And I hate Ted Cruz”
 
ChosenOne said:
Oh ya, and Steven Millar who is giving advice to Magat men on how to be desirable and a Sexual Matador!

‘Sexual matador’ Stephen Miller offers advice to young conservatives looking for love

web_extremist-files_stephen-miller-0720.jpg


My favorite Stephen Miller story is how he jumped into a women's long-distance race for the last 100 meters and then sprinted to finish line, to display the superiority of men over women. I bet the ladies were in awe of him after that ahaha.

Also, that spray on hair he showed up with on TV one time was legendary:

sddefault.jpg
 
Probably was afraid they would mistake him for AOC who according to her were there to rape her.
 
HOLA said:
My favorite Stephen Miller story is how he jumped into a women's long-distance race for the last 100 meters and then sprinted to finish line, to display the superiority of men over women. I bet the ladies were in awe of him after that ahaha.

Also, that spray on hair he showed up with on TV one time was legendary:

sddefault.jpg
Ah man.
I thought you were taking the piss

Dude actually did that?

www.runnersworld.com

Wait, Did Stephen Miller Really Bandit That Girls’ Race? And 9 Other Questions About the Trump Adviser’s Running Career

“It was definitely on brand for him.”
www.runnersworld.com www.runnersworld.com

"He was thin in the way an older man is thin. He had an older man’s body at age 16.”"

lmao!
 
Sinister said:
Isnt that the "MMA fightee" tough guy??
yeah lol



A Senate hearing escalated into a near brawl on Tuesday when Oklahoma's Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin asked Sean O’Brien, the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, if he wanted to fight “right now.”The move came after O’Brien, testifying before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions about unions, challenged Mullin, who fought as an MMA fighter prior to coming to Congress, to a fight in June on X, formerly known as Twitter.O’Brien’s social media post called Mullin a “clown” and “fraud” and ended with, “You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime cowboy.” The thrust of O'Brien's post challenged Mullin's "self-made" characterizations of his business background.Mullin used his time during questioning to confront O’Brien over the comments. “Sir, this is a time. This is a place. You want to run your mouth? We can be two consenting adults — we can finish it here,” Mullin said.“OK, that’s fine. Perfect,” O’Brien responded to the challenge."Well, stand your butt up then,” Mullin taunted, with O’Brien telling Mullin to do the same.Committee chairman Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who was running the hearing, began pleading for them to stop.“This is a hearing and God knows the American people have enough contempt for Congress," Sanders said.“We’re not here to talk about fights, or anything else,” Sanders said.
 
HOLA said:
yeah lol



And that p*ssy hid from his own people instead of being outside throwing hands...or inside throwing hands at Democrats??
 
