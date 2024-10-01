Social Canada Records Lowest Birthrate, 2nd Year in a Row

Canadian government:
1. Import millions of Indian immigrants to drive up housing and take entry level jobs.
2. All social services, infrastructure and education crumbling under weight of massive immigration wave.
3. Drop standard of living for everyone for 4th year straight.
4. "Why aren't young people having kids?"

Canada recorded its lowest ever fertility rate for the second year in a row in 2023, according to Statistics Canada.

The country recorded a rate of 1.26 children born per woman, according to the agency, with British Columbia having the nation's lowest fertility rate at one child per woman.

While the number of births stayed stable compared to 2022, at around 350,000, Statistics Canada says the lower fertility rate is due to the increase in the number of women of childbearing age living in the country in 2023.

"Canada has now joined the group of 'lowest-low' fertility countries, including South Korea, Spain, Italy and Japan, with 1.3 children per woman or less," the agency said in a Wednesday statement. "In comparison, the total fertility rate for the United States was 1.62 per woman in 2023."
Same stuff all around world

South korea is at around 0.6, apperantly very hard to get a kids doctor since future doctors are not going into family care and schools dont have first graders

Interesting times ahead,societies will go through changes i feel
 
There's just so many factors contributing to this I don't see how you can fix it.

Obviously housing cost is the number 1 issue.
Personal debt is a huge factor.
But the social factors are huge too.
You have kids being told from a young age that it's better to be gay or trans than straight and that you should spend your 20s doing a bunch of shit that makes you a less desirable mate once you hit 30.

The good news is every after a total societal collapse, a new society will emerge.

So at this point, we just gotta ride it out.
 
A drop in population would be good, but we all know the powers that be will just go to immigration rather than try and find solutions for a slowly reducing population which would be good for the environment and the planet.
 
Sick of this oh its a global issue so we can't bear any of the responsibility bullshit from the government media and the echoing drones.

Of course it's a global issue when you guys all enact the same policies. Doing this despite the obvious repercussions coming to fruition makes it fairly obvious who they are looking to benefit and it isn't you or me.
 
