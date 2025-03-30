Sweater of AV
A steadily declining birth rate and hard limits on immigration while also expecting the economy to grow steadily. What could go wrong?
The declining U.S. birth rate, and the broader demographic shifts it contributes towards, have become a growing concern for policymakers and economists alike. Economic and demographic experts told Newsweek that the trend is one that threatens to destabilize not only the U.S. economy—potentially resulting in several percentage points being knocked off America's annual GDP growth—but global markets as well.
"I think it's the single most important issue facing economies across the world, and by some distance," said James Pomeroy, a global economist at HSBC.
As is the case with almost every country on earth, U.S. birth rates have been trending downward for decades. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of births declined 2 percent between 2022 and 2023, with the general fertility rate dropping 3 percent to 54.5 births per 1,000 women aged 15-44. While preliminary data showed a slight uptick last year, analysis by AP found that the overall birth rate rose only for Hispanic women.
According to the St. Louis Federal Reserve, just under 24 births occurred per 1,000 people in 1960, whereas by 2022, that number had declined to 11. A shrinking workforce, a depleted consumer base, reduced tax revenue and added strains on Social Security can all be listed among the possible impacts of an unchecked drop in fertility. Taken together, these lead Jesús Fernández-Villaverde to describe the issue as "the existential problem of our time."
A professor of economics at the University of Pennsylvania, Fernández-Villaverde said that, in the long-run, the primary challenge would be a "huge decrease" in the country's growth rate, and cited Japan as a key example. "Between 1991 and 2019, Japan's GDP grew at an annual rate of 0.83 percent, significantly lower than the U.S. rate of 2.53 percent," he told Newsweek. "The main driver of their weak economic performance? Japan's dramatic demographic collapse."
These challenges are compounded by an aging population, as is also being witnessed in the U.S., as the shrinking proportion of taxpayers, workers and consumers is matched by an increase in the number of those relying on Social Security and pension systems. "One of the main reasons people worry about a decline in fertility is because it makes it more difficult to sustain social programs like Social Security, when you have many fewer workers for each beneficiary," Kasey Buckles, an economics professor at the University of Notre Dame, told Newsweek. "The worker-to-retiree ratio was around five in 1960, but is now about half that, and is projected to continue to fall."
....
Buckles told Newsweek that there are many ways to tackle the challenges that accompany low birth rates beyond encouraging people to have more children.
"One of the key ones is immigration," she said. "Immigration policy is much more likely to have large, immediate impacts on the size of the working-age population than efforts to increase fertility through policy."
