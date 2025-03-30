Economy America's birth rate sparks fears for the economy

A steadily declining birth rate and hard limits on immigration while also expecting the economy to grow steadily. What could go wrong?

America's birth rate sparks fears for the economy

One expert told Newsweek that the declining U.S. fertility rate could knock 2 percentage points off the country's GDP growth per year.
The declining U.S. birth rate, and the broader demographic shifts it contributes towards, have become a growing concern for policymakers and economists alike. Economic and demographic experts told Newsweek that the trend is one that threatens to destabilize not only the U.S. economy—potentially resulting in several percentage points being knocked off America's annual GDP growth—but global markets as well.

"I think it's the single most important issue facing economies across the world, and by some distance," said James Pomeroy, a global economist at HSBC.

As is the case with almost every country on earth, U.S. birth rates have been trending downward for decades. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of births declined 2 percent between 2022 and 2023, with the general fertility rate dropping 3 percent to 54.5 births per 1,000 women aged 15-44. While preliminary data showed a slight uptick last year, analysis by AP found that the overall birth rate rose only for Hispanic women.

According to the St. Louis Federal Reserve, just under 24 births occurred per 1,000 people in 1960, whereas by 2022, that number had declined to 11. A shrinking workforce, a depleted consumer base, reduced tax revenue and added strains on Social Security can all be listed among the possible impacts of an unchecked drop in fertility. Taken together, these lead Jesús Fernández-Villaverde to describe the issue as "the existential problem of our time."

A professor of economics at the University of Pennsylvania, Fernández-Villaverde said that, in the long-run, the primary challenge would be a "huge decrease" in the country's growth rate, and cited Japan as a key example. "Between 1991 and 2019, Japan's GDP grew at an annual rate of 0.83 percent, significantly lower than the U.S. rate of 2.53 percent," he told Newsweek. "The main driver of their weak economic performance? Japan's dramatic demographic collapse."

These challenges are compounded by an aging population, as is also being witnessed in the U.S., as the shrinking proportion of taxpayers, workers and consumers is matched by an increase in the number of those relying on Social Security and pension systems. "One of the main reasons people worry about a decline in fertility is because it makes it more difficult to sustain social programs like Social Security, when you have many fewer workers for each beneficiary," Kasey Buckles, an economics professor at the University of Notre Dame, told Newsweek. "The worker-to-retiree ratio was around five in 1960, but is now about half that, and is projected to continue to fall."

....

Buckles told Newsweek that there are many ways to tackle the challenges that accompany low birth rates beyond encouraging people to have more children.

"One of the key ones is immigration," she said. "Immigration policy is much more likely to have large, immediate impacts on the size of the working-age population than efforts to increase fertility through policy."
 
Welcome to the rest of the "civilized" world,Birth rates dropping from west to asia

Personally think will be one of biggest problems/events of our lifetime when effects start for real
 
Give people tax breaks for having children. Abandoning religion is another reason for this people should be getting married and having kids.
 
It would be hard and potentially get ugly at times but I feel a gentle decline in populations worldwide for a while would be good for the planet and general life
 
www.newsweek.com

It’s just not a u.s problem … it is like this all over the western civilization
 
Humanity needs to adopt the system that one species used in Star Trek the Next Generation where they just kill you once you reach age 55.

MV5BNjQzMjUwNzg1MF5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTgwMzYwNTg0MjE@._V1_.jpg


Think about it. Concerns about social security and pensions wouldn’t be a problem anymore. Shrinking tax base? No problem, with a smaller population you can cut services as demand decreases.
 
This concept is poorly understood. It's one of the reasons that the immigrant purge is damaging. The US does not have enough people of working age- and those that are don't want to do a lot of critical jobs that immigrants do; young people will NOT do construction work, so there is a critical shortage of not only construction workers, but of housing in general. That's just one industry example, there are many others.

And the labor bit is just ONE example of the problems with low birth rate, and it is only getting worse since Gen Z is not having kids. Soon you have too many people drawing social security and Medicare and not enough people paying into them.

Fun fact- Illegal immigrants pay about $8-12 billion in social security per year that they will never see because they can't get social security ever. This majorly props up our social security at their expense. Another fact not many people know.

I'm not for open borders, but I'm not for crazy stupid levels of deportation that will eventually hurt us either. Farmers are hurting bad, it's only going to get worse, and if you think that won't hit your pocketbook, you dream.

This is happening everywhere, and China has it the worst- they will eventually be sunk because of their One Child policy. There is WAY too many old people and not enough working people in China, and getting worse all of the time..

Versez said:
It’s just not a u.s problem … it is like this all over the western civilization
And Eastern civilization.
 
Fixed that first sentence for you.
 
joy2day said:
This concept is poorly understood. It's one of the reasons that the immigrant purge is damaging. The US does not have enough people of working age- and those that are don't want to do a lot of critical jobs that immigrants do; young people will NOT do construction work, so there is a critical shortage of not only construction workers, but of housing in general. That's just one industry example, there are many others.

And the labor bit is just ONE example of the problems with low birth rate, and it is only getting worse since Gen Z is not having kids. Soon you have too many people drawing social security and Medicare and not enough people paying into them.

Fun fact- Illegal immigrants pay about $8-12 billion in social security per year that they will never see because they can't get social security ever. This majorly props up our social security at their expense. Another fact not many people know.

I'm not for open borders, but I'm not for crazy stupid levels of deportation that will eventually hurt us either. Farmers are hurting bad, it's only going to get worse, and if you think that won't hit your pocketbook, you dream.

This is happening everywhere, and China has it the worst- they will eventually be sunk because of their One Child policy. There is WAY too many old people and not enough working people in China, and getting worse all of the time..


And Eastern civilization.
Retirement age of 70 incoming.
 
Good thing a lot of the world uses an economic system that is predicated on infinite growth.
 
Versez said:
It’s just not a u.s problem … it is like this all over the western civilization
Is the rest of "western civilization" purging immigrants from their countries and instituting broad based tariffs that will drive massive unemployment?
 
Fiat currency systems require yearly growth in order to not collapse.

When birthrates decline, immigrants are imported to pick up the slack. Additionally, they become working members of the economy much quicker than babies do which is positive.

That is why almost every country with the infrastructure and ability to take in immigrants does so.
 
Obviously there will need to be long term reform to adjust to way things need to be.

Funny, the same people who clamor for economic revolution/reset to implement what they admit is job and SOL crushing climate dog shit…all of sudden are front and center Koch Bros GDP fetishists when it comes to protecting the importation of millions of shitholians and their cheap labor. Why is that?


People could/should also start having kids but depending on continuous population growth through immigration was never sustainable anyway.
 
Romulas said:
Fiat currency systems require yearly growth in order to not collapse.

When birthrates decline, immigrants are imported to pick up the slack. Additionally, they become working members of the economy much quicker than babies do which is positive.

That is why almost every country with the infrastructure and ability to take in immigrants does so.
So, what do you make of the Trump administration kicking out millions of them while also adopting policies that will drive up unemployment?

Edit: also, how about the uncertainty among investors over the on-again off-again tariff and invasion threats?
 
South korea has started to feel some effects since they have lowest birth rate in world with 0.72,apperantly some schools have no first graders and its hard to get a family doctor since no one goes family medicine route (plenty of plastic surgeons though)
 
Kingz said:
Obviously there will need to be long term reform to adjust to way things need to be.

Funny, the same people who clamor for economic revolution/reset to implement what they admit is job and SOL crushing climate dog shit…all of sudden are front and center Koch Bros GDP fetishists when it comes to protecting the importation of millions of shitholians and their cheap labor. Why is that?


People could/should also start having kids but depending on continuous population growth through immigration was never sustainable anyway.
So, your solution to the problem is what- forcibly inseminate young women? You complain about the beliefs of others, but I don't see you offering any feasible solution.

The reality is, we are moving further away from population growth everyday with the current generation, and that is unlikely to change.

Immigration has been sustainable for about 400 years, that's the reason we are here. I don't see a reason we couldn't play it smart to keep it sustainable, keeping those we need for our labor market.
 
"Words words words words Elon says all the time words words words words words words words words words words words words words words words words words words words words words"

"We need more immigration to combat this"



Nah man.

We need to remember to value the nuclear family. We need to embrace tradition. We need to get these fuckin bitches under control - particularly the white ones. Because they are destroying western civilization.
 
