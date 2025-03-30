This concept is poorly understood. It's one of the reasons that the immigrant purge is damaging. The US does not have enough people of working age- and those that are don't want to do a lot of critical jobs that immigrants do; young people will NOT do construction work, so there is a critical shortage of not only construction workers, but of housing in general. That's just one industry example, there are many others.



And the labor bit is just ONE example of the problems with low birth rate, and it is only getting worse since Gen Z is not having kids. Soon you have too many people drawing social security and Medicare and not enough people paying into them.



Fun fact- Illegal immigrants pay about $8-12 billion in social security per year that they will never see because they can't get social security ever. This majorly props up our social security at their expense. Another fact not many people know.



I'm not for open borders, but I'm not for crazy stupid levels of deportation that will eventually hurt us either. Farmers are hurting bad, it's only going to get worse, and if you think that won't hit your pocketbook, you dream.



This is happening everywhere, and China has it the worst- they will eventually be sunk because of their One Child policy. There is WAY too many old people and not enough working people in China, and getting worse all of the time..





And Eastern civilization.