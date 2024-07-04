Can we talk about round 3 of MVP vs Garry?

To start, I don’t care for either of these guys. A win for either guy doesn’t really move me, and to see either of them getting finished would maybe even bring me a little joy. I truly have no dog in this fight.



In round three, Garry definitely got buzzed pretty hard. He pulled MVP onto himself in response, where Venom had a few minutes of top control, never accomplishing much.



From there, Garry ended up taking back control and while he threatened a RNC, he never came very close to a finish.



I’ll be honest, I scored round 3 for Venom. I thought the damage he dealt standing plus his top control was of more value than the back control Ian scored on MVP. It seems the round scoring criteria is ever changing and quite confusing, even for me, a LONG time fan who is passionate about combat sports.



Regardless of how you scored it, why is this third round so divisive? How should it have been scored and why?



I’d love to see more concrete criteria and I think the discussion is important.