Can we talk about round 3 of MVP vs Garry?

Final Say

Final Say

So Icey Belt
@Gold
Joined
Sep 22, 2014
Messages
23,700
Reaction score
7,089
To start, I don’t care for either of these guys. A win for either guy doesn’t really move me, and to see either of them getting finished would maybe even bring me a little joy. I truly have no dog in this fight.

In round three, Garry definitely got buzzed pretty hard. He pulled MVP onto himself in response, where Venom had a few minutes of top control, never accomplishing much.

From there, Garry ended up taking back control and while he threatened a RNC, he never came very close to a finish.

I’ll be honest, I scored round 3 for Venom. I thought the damage he dealt standing plus his top control was of more value than the back control Ian scored on MVP. It seems the round scoring criteria is ever changing and quite confusing, even for me, a LONG time fan who is passionate about combat sports.

Regardless of how you scored it, why is this third round so divisive? How should it have been scored and why?

I’d love to see more concrete criteria and I think the discussion is important.
 
I agree, but they have decided to go with Garry as the new exciting kid (for some reason...)

Any back control or sub attempt will count for 2X as much as when anyone else does the same
 
Unheralded Truth said:
I agree, but they have decided to go with Garry as the new exciting kid (for some reason...)

Any back control or sub attempt will count for 2X as much as when anyone else does the same
Click to expand...
I’ve said it already, I think Ian winning is likely better for the division long term because he’s much younger and developing. I can see that.

But I would also like to think that damage dealt standing means something, especially when the sub attempt was never very close. I’d love to see judges who can tell the difference between a hopeless attempt and a near finish.

Ian was MUCH closer to finishing in round one than he ever was in round three.
 
I like you scored it MVP 3 because of the damage, the round should have at least been a 10-10 in my eyes
 
It was pretty simple, Ian clearly showed effective grappling that outweighed anything else in the round.

Maintaining back control while threatening a choke is not the same as sitting in guard. MVP doing nothing to get out of the disadvantageous position for so long made the display of impact clear showing Ian was clearly diminishing MVP's "energy, confidence, abilities and spirit".

That being said, I completely agree the scoring is very frustrating and confusing. I think the single most impactful thing that could be done to alleviate that confusion is have the judges cite the criteria by which their score is based. Over time that would give much better visibility into how each judge defines the criteria and sees the fights.
 
