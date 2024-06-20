Can we put some HESPECT on MINOTAURO'S NAME?

"When I was 11 years old, I was hit by a truck. I was behind the truck and we were playing. The guy put on the truck and pulled back in reverse very fast. I couldn't get out of the way. And the tire come through my body, my belly, my legs and my shoulders. I was in the hospital for 11 months. I was in a coma for one week. I had a lot of surgeries. I broke the muscles off my lungs. I had a hard time there. I couldn't walk for almost one year. They said I wouldn't be able to walk. I did a lot of physical therapy to do that again. ... That's why I build up my body and I start to to do swimming, Judo. I think that helps to build up my body. But the accident makes my heart tough. That's what I think."



True legend destined for greatness since childhood