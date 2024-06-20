Can we put some HESPECT on MINOTAURO'S NAME?

Ludwig von Mises
This video has since been taken off of youtube, but in the leadup to Mirko's fight with Nogueira, the Croatian media were dismissive of Nogueira and Mirko was very pissed off about it and took them to task and told them what a warrior this man was and what he had overcome."When I was 11 years old, I was hit by a truck. I was behind the truck and we were playing. The guy put on the truck and pulled back in reverse very fast. I couldn't get out of the way. And the tire come through my body, my belly, my legs and my shoulders. I was in the hospital for 11 months. I was in a coma for one week. I had a lot of surgeries. I broke the muscles off my lungs. I had a hard time there. I couldn't walk for almost one year. They said I wouldn't be able to walk. I did a lot of physical therapy to do that again. ... That's why I build up my body and I start to to do swimming, Judo. I think that helps to build up my body. But the accident makes my heart tough. That's what I think."
True legend destined for greatness since childhood
True legend destined for greatness since childhood
This video has since been taken off of youtube, but in the leadup to Mirko's fight with Nogueira, the Croatian media were dismissive of Nogueira and Mirko was very pissed off about it and took them to task and told them what a warrior this man was and what he had overcome.
Its sad now that its gone and prob no way to get it back.I remember that video and how mad he was. That reporter probably shit his pants as much as Mauro did when they pranked him.
True legend destined for greatness since childhood