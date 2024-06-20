  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Can we put some HESPECT on MINOTAURO'S NAME?

What the fuck kinda shit is this?

Nogueira's name has commanded respect for 20 + years

Only people who dont know that are the weak and feeble.

Might as well make a thread ASKING if its ok to respect Couture and Barnett and Rizzo next??
 
I feel like if i ever met him id just want to give him a hug.

For all the times he died in the ring only to come back and win
 
I think Nog's PRIDE theme is one of the best ever entrance themes. Him walking out to this on his way to the PRIDE ring, just the thought of it gives me goosebumps. The gang shouts on the song willing him to go forth and do battle.
 
nog-choke-sylvia.gif
 
"When I was 11 years old, I was hit by a truck. I was behind the truck and we were playing. The guy put on the truck and pulled back in reverse very fast. I couldn't get out of the way. And the tire come through my body, my belly, my legs and my shoulders. I was in the hospital for 11 months. I was in a coma for one week. I had a lot of surgeries. I broke the muscles off my lungs. I had a hard time there. I couldn't walk for almost one year. They said I wouldn't be able to walk. I did a lot of physical therapy to do that again. ... That's why I build up my body and I start to to do swimming, Judo. I think that helps to build up my body. But the accident makes my heart tough. That's what I think."

True legend destined for greatness since childhood
 
supermurph said:
This video has since been taken off of youtube, but in the leadup to Mirko's fight with Nogueira, the Croatian media were dismissive of Nogueira and Mirko was very pissed off about it and took them to task and told them what a warrior this man was and what he had overcome.
 
supermurph said:
Hespect 🙏
 
HHJ said:
This video has since been taken off of youtube, but in the leadup to Mirko's fight with Nogueira, the Croatian media were dismissive of Nogueira and Mirko was very pissed off about it and took them to task and told them what a warrior this man was and what he had overcome.
Click to expand...

I remember that video and how mad he was. That reporter probably shit his pants as much as Mauro did when they pranked him.
 
supermurph said:
About twenty years later he got run over and pile driven by bulldozer named bob sapp. He overcame that too
 
