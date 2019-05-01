HereticBD
Lie: Trump called White Supremacists and Neo-Nazi's "fine people".
Truth: Trump denounced both White Supremacists and Neo-Nazi's, while absolving peaceful protester on both sides of the dispute of any wrongdoing.
As plain as day:
Yet, Democratic Presidential hopeful, and current front runner Joe Biden believes in this lie so much, that he has come out and practically staked his campaign on it, as he hopes his followers are stupid enough to still believe it.
What say you War Room Liberals? Are you ready to admit that this is fake news yet, or are you fine with smears being used against your enemy? No problem if you do, just admit that you're fine with lies being used to hurt your enemy. Either denounce the lie, or embrace it. The choice is yours.
