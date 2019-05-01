  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Opinion Can We Denounce the Charlottesville Lie Once and For All?

Lie: Trump called White Supremacists and Neo-Nazi's "fine people".

Truth: Trump denounced both White Supremacists and Neo-Nazi's, while absolving peaceful protester on both sides of the dispute of any wrongdoing.


As plain as day:




Yet, Democratic Presidential hopeful, and current front runner Joe Biden believes in this lie so much, that he has come out and practically staked his campaign on it, as he hopes his followers are stupid enough to still believe it.




What say you War Room Liberals? Are you ready to admit that this is fake news yet, or are you fine with smears being used against your enemy? No problem if you do, just admit that you're fine with lies being used to hurt your enemy. Either denounce the lie, or embrace it. The choice is yours.
 
Good thread

Most are aware trump what trump was saying. That’s why the leftist media has no trustworthiness in America.
 
This seems like a fairly straightforward line of logic.

One side is neo nazis.

Both sides have fine people.

One side has fine people who are neo nazis.
 
I admit that it was a lie that there were “fine people on both sides.”

Not “fine people”:


DHCAzU0VYAEvzmJ.jpg



Event posters to correct the ridiculous lie that this was not a KNOWN racist event:

sitemgr_photo_12449.png

unite-the-right-promotional-poster.png

unite_the_right.jpg


DHYkE77VwAEjSeL.jpg
 
I refer to it as the "Fine People" hoax.

It's the cornerstone upholding TDS in many people's minds.
 
7437 said:
This seems like a fairly straightforward line of logic.

One side is neo nazis.

Both sides have fine people.

One side has fine people who are neo nazis.
Meh was talking about the group of old ladies who were already going to protest the removal of the statue that day.

All the white supremacy people just showed up on their own.

I’m sure the ladies had no idea, but they were gonna keep their protest.

The group was something like “women for the south” or something like that.

The media 100% pushed a lie here
 
He sounded like a fool there, and it was rightfully condemned by other Republicans.

The rally was organized by Richard Spencer. It was a white supremacist rally, not a gathering of normal conservatives. It was specifically organized by and for white supremacists. By calling it "Unite the Right" it gave the right a terrible name, and the smart thing to do is distance yourself from it entirely. These are all of the factors that Trump entirely ignored there when he said there were fine people involved. Fine people do not attend rallies with Klansmen, and weird neo-Nazi guys carrying tiki-torches and Swastikas.

Trump humiliated normal conservatives there. He allowed for a connection between hate groups and normal conservatives who want absolutely nothing to do with them.

Honestly, the fact that some of you guys are still trying to pretend there was nothing wrong with that statement is odd. It should be pretty easy to say, "Yeah, ya know, maybe fine people don't attend white supremacy rallies, even it's legal to do so."

1024px-Charlottesville_%27Unite_the_Right%27_Rally_%2835780274914%29_crop.jpg
 
7437 said:
This seems like a fairly straightforward line of logic.

One side is neo nazis.

Both sides have fine people.

One side has fine people who are neo nazis.
luckyshot said:
I admit that it was a lie that there were “fine people and n both sides.”

Not “fine people”:
The President was talking about fine people on both sides of the statue issue.

Here is the actual quote from President Trump:

“Excuse me, they didn’t put themselves down as neo-Nazis, and you had some very bad people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides. You had people in that group – excuse me, excuse me, I saw the same pictures you did. You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name.”

“I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and white nationalists because they should be condemned totally.”

I'm glad I could clear that up for the both of you.
 
Biden is just doing his part in making sure trump is elected again. Nobody outside of the media supports this clown.
 
Happy Man said:
Good thread

Most are aware trump what trump was saying. That’s why the leftist media has no trustworthiness in America.
Benefit of the doubt...definitely warranted given his general integrity.
 
Okay, so far we have two Liberals embracing the lie.

@luckyshot, @7437

That's cool. No judgement. I respect the ruthlessness. I'd respect it more if you didn't pathetically try to spin it, but it's all good. You're okay with lying to hurt your enemy, and that's fine.
 
Spoke too soon. @nac386 makes 3.

Again, no problem. I'd just like a bit more honesty in y'all expressing that you're totally fine with lies being used to hurt your enemy, rather than trying to spin it, so you don't feel guilty about it.

Maybe one day. Tiny steps and all that...
 
luckyshot said:
I admit that it was a lie that there were “fine people on both sides.”

Not “fine people”:

6.0.jpg

DHCAzU0VYAEvzmJ.jpg

Charlottesville8.jpg

charlottesville-1024x512.jpg
they were peacefully having a march until antifa came and threw bottles full of shit and piss at them.
 
Maybe we could single out one of the fine peaceful protesters who trump said were there to protest the statue. I mean then we could clear this whole thing up. We would have proof of one of these fine people and if there is one then I'm sure there must be many amirite?
 
luckyshot said:
I admit that it was a lie that there were “fine people on both sides.”

Not “fine people”:

6.0.jpg

DHCAzU0VYAEvzmJ.jpg

Charlottesville8.jpg

charlottesville-1024x512.jpg
Guy with the nazi flag was actually Antifa and he got shit from it from the other people in the rally.
 
HereticBD said:
Spoke too soon. @nac386 makes 3.

Again, no problem. I'd just like a bit more honesty in y'all expressing that you're totally fine with lies being used to hurt your enemy, rather than trying to spin it, so you don't feel guilty about it.

Maybe one day. Tiny steps and all that...
You seem to be under the impression you've made a point, and you haven't. You're just making a fool of yourself here. I expect nothing more from you, of course.
 
Well when the left says anyone that didn’t want the statues taken down are Nazis.

You can see this in this thread.
 
Farmer Br0wn said:
The President was talking about fine people on both sides of the statue issue.

Here is the actual quote from President Trump:

“Excuse me, they didn’t put themselves down as neo-Nazis, and you had some very bad people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides. You had people in that group – excuse me, excuse me, I saw the same pictures you did. You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name.”

“I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and white nationalists because they should be condemned totally.”

I'm glad I could clear that up for the both of you.
HereticBD said:
Okay, so far we have two Liberals embracing the lie.

@luckyshot, @7437

That's cool. No judgement. I respect the ruthlessness. I'd respect it more if you didn't pathetically try to spin it, but it's all good. You're okay with lying to hurt your enemy, and that's fine.
Answer me one question guys, just one: Who organized the rally??

Hint: Richard Spencer

You know, he of “Heil our people, Heil victory, Heil Trump!” Election night fame.



“Fine people” don’t attend the largest Nazi rally in the country’s memory.

...Now you are trying to say that there were a bunch of "innocent statue defenders" who were surprised when they went to the Nazi rally, and.... well, I’ll be damned, a bunch of Nazis showed up!

Yeah, sorry. That argument ain’t getting past Judge Judy.
 
HereticBD said:
Lie: Trump called White Supremacists and Neo-Nazi's "fine people".

Truth: Trump denounced both White Supremacists and Neo-Nazi's, while absolving peaceful protester on both sides of the dispute of any wrongdoing.


As plain as day:




Yet, Democratic Presidential hopeful, and current front runner Joe Biden believes in this lie so much, that he has come out and practically staked his campaign on it, as he hopes his followers are stupid enough to still believe it.




What say you War Room Liberals? Are you ready to admit that this is fake news yet, or are you fine with smears being used against your enemy? No problem if you do, just admit that you're fine with lies being used to hurt your enemy. Either denounce the lie, or embrace it. The choice is yours.
giphy.gif
 
nac386 said:
You seem to be under the impression you've made a point, and you haven't. You're just making a fool of yourself here. I expect nothing more from you, of course.
Question:

Did Trump condemn the Neo-Nazis and White Supremacists at the rally?

If your answer is anything but "yes", than you're a liar, and don't mind lies being used to hurt your enemies. Which is fine, mind you. I'd just like a little more directness when expressing this stance. Just be honest about it. That's all I ask.
 
