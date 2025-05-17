International Is Israel an asset or liability for America?

SuperLuigi

SuperLuigi

Red Belt
@red
Joined
May 13, 2011
Messages
9,116
Reaction score
1,900
Hey sherbos. With the constantly changing dynamics in the Middle East and global politics slowly shifting towards a new cold war type situation, what exactly are the pros and cons of America being in bed with Israel?

Historically there was the argument that they were going to be like Turkey, a beacon of secular liberalism used to influence a region with entrenched fundamentalism.

From a more vain perspective Americans get a nice place to vacation in the Middle East where they can go clubbing and enjoy all forms of American hedonism. They can even larp as disciples of Jesus roaming the desert and whatnot. Perhaps the upscaled realization of this is the Gaza resort which Trump memed about.

On the flip side there have been historic items of consideration which present it as a liability. For example, JFK was uncomfortable with Israel exerting too much influence among lobbyists in America and was uncomfortable with Israel having advanced military technology such as the nuclear bomb. The latter concern has been at least somewhat vindicated by subsequent data as Israel has on occasion tried to sell advanced American military technology to China.

Another historical potential liability was the issue raised by Nixon, that too closely aligning with Israel would alienate Egypt and other Muslim powers which would drive them into the arms of the Soviet Union. This ceased to be an issue in the 90s, yet now in the 20s with the rise of China the concern has revived in a new form. This has already manifested itself to some extent in the belt and road initiative, with Pakistan and Syria being prominent examples of Muslim countries deepening their ties and investments with China in the wake of opportunities sullied by America.

What about more recent developments though? Recently Hamas rolled the dice with their attack and the American response seems to have been full fledged support for Israel to do whatever they want in retaliation. Surely the Israelis promised decisive action, but has this come to fruition? Trump campaigned on an anti-war platform, and he must be mindful that some are interpreting the prolonged nature of the Gaza conflict as a sign that he has signed off on a senseless forever war analogous to the Iraq War and Afghanistan War which he is so critical of.

More recently Trump has been in Saudi Arabia striking a new trillion dollar investment deal, perhaps related with him no longer requiring the gulf Arabs to recognise Israel. Does this indicate that Trump has re-evaluated the great support he showed Israel in his first term?

Yet on the other hand it was only a few months ago that Trump appointed Rubio and Hegseth, both known to be hawkishly pro-Israel. Surely there is still an element of American politics which sees a benefit in the close relations. This seems to be backed up by American strikes on Houthi rebels who are aligned with Iran, Israel's prime enemy.

So how do you see things? Which way forward, American man?(fine, you pesky Maganadians can answer too).
 
I couldn't be more split. I support Israel in this current conflict. Jewish Americans have done amazing things in this country. But Israel also poses burdens and could bring us into their wars. Strategically, Israel's location does offer us benefits. As far as being alienated by Muslim nations....that is a ship that has already sailed. We are the white Devil to many of these nations. Live by the Koran or die. We only have a hope with the least indoctrinated that have Western influences. I truly wish for peace, but one thing history has taught us is Religion is the root of power. With power comes the quest for more. And evil lurks in. More deaths from Religious wars than anything else.
 
- Israel was smart enought tfor entering US politics decades ago. They become like a red plaquet on america bloodstream. But too much red plaquets clought the stream thought.
 
As much as i side with Isreal on eradicating Hamas, Let Israel fight and pay for their own battles. Do i care who wins? Nope.
 
1 )simple answer. Yes , they are.
2) less simple answer - other allies could probably hold the region down better.
 
They're an asset.

But they're making it harder to justify it on the world stage.

At the end of the day, it's better to have a tiny nation with these abilities on your side. We trade tech and Intel, and ultimately we do want a nation for Jews to call their own.

But now it's weird, because Trump is going to bulldoze Gaza and build hotels.

I'm basically calling it genocide, but at the same time, FAFO. Hamas shouldn't have fucked around, and the Palestinians should've stepped up before the Israelis had to.
 
I must confess, I waffle on this

way way to much killing going on
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

White Whale
Social Donald Trump reportedly cutting ties with Israel and cut off direct contact with Benjamin Netanyahu
6 7 8
Replies
140
Views
4K
evergreenrider
evergreenrider
PulsingJones
International Israel refuses 2nd Phase of Ceasefire, resumes blockade of aid in Gaza
2
Replies
31
Views
983
Bagatur
Bagatur

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,935
Messages
57,312,591
Members
175,635
Latest member
Kadooshi

Share this page

Back
Top