Can Volk pull a sea level Cain performance on Topurias Cigano ?

It is possible, but given his age, and coming off back to back KO's, I don't know if it will happen. I don't think it was a fluke though, Volk was leaving his chin in the air a lot and Topuria capitalized on it
 
I think he can do a lot better than he did this time if he fights smarter. His best chance is to mix it up and grapple and try to take it to the later rounds to gas him out. Toporia is most dangerous in the first couple rounds then likely fades
 
unless my eyes deceive me he’s clearly the stronger guy. I remember when conor lost to poirier in their second fight this one guy on YouTube was like “conor is so much of a striker that he doesn’t even clinch when someone is standing right in front of him throwing shots”

volk was doing the shoulder roll when ilia is a meter away from him. It wasn’t smart

we all know volk wont retire. If he goes up to lightweight he will be slower and they’ll hit harder. Imagine this volk against someone like gaethje

i think he sits out, waits for the right moment, and goes for the rematch with a good defensive + grappling style this time. It wont be classic volk style, but if he cares about winning he’ll do what’s necessary. If he loses, he’s washed anyways and it doesn’t count lol
 
RonDante said:
Must agree with this a lot.
 
