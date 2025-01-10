I started wondering if China cou.ld beat us in a war presently and so I started doing some digging and research and I found articles... well thought out articles going both directions. some claiming that China is already a serious threat and could easily beat us in war and others saying that they have no chance whatsoever.





I don't really know much about military issues between China and the United States, but I would love to hear from those who do. I'd like to hear your thoughts.



One article said they can already beat us easily and I found myself wondering why would we let that happen? We spend so much more on our military. How could we possibly allow China to outstrip our Navy and Air Force for example.



Can China beat the United States in war and if so, why? And if you think they cannot beat us in a war, could you explain why that is?