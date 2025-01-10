  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

International Can china beat the US?

I started wondering if China cou.ld beat us in a war presently and so I started doing some digging and research and I found articles... well thought out articles going both directions. some claiming that China is already a serious threat and could easily beat us in war and others saying that they have no chance whatsoever.


I don't really know much about military issues between China and the United States, but I would love to hear from those who do. I'd like to hear your thoughts.

One article said they can already beat us easily and I found myself wondering why would we let that happen? We spend so much more on our military. How could we possibly allow China to outstrip our Navy and Air Force for example.

Can China beat the United States in war and if so, why? And if you think they cannot beat us in a war, could you explain why that is?
 
Its tough to call. I'm always skeptical whenever I hear anyone try to say our military isn't ready for whatever. I think a lot of the people making those claims have a vested interest in military spending or maybe are propagandized by those that do. One thing is for sure, our military is battle tested and China's military isn't.
 
Probably. China has for years been buying up land adjacent to our military bases and putting up Huawei cell towers all over the us and our govt has been too stupid, corrupt or both to put a stop to it. They probably have tons of actionable intelligence about all our military capabilities.
 
No, and it's not even close.
1) Malacca chokepoint - China doesn't produce enough food or energy to supply itself.
2) National economy HIGHLY reliant on trade. There would be blockades and massive sanctions on them from US allies.
3) The US military has been specifically gearing up to counter China for years now.
4) Even with stolen technology, they are roughly two decades behind the US in key military technologies.
5) Much of China's equipment is based on Russian technology... see Ukraine for the effectiveness of Russian tech.
 
What kind of war and where is the key factor. Could we invade and win a land war, most likely not, it would be a shit show.

Could they invade the US and win, not possible.

A navel control of the seas, no we would sink their navy but we would lose some. Same with an air war.

Nuclear war then yes we would "win" but really the world would lose. I don't think China or Russia is stupid enough to try that.
 
At the end of the day, all the superpowers are in a nuclear stalemate. A traditional war would be ended by nuclear holocaust the moment one side side started losing. It's literally the only reason we're not up to WW6 right now. Without nukes, we'd still be popping off and swinging our dicks around every 20 years. Nobody wants to rule over a bunch of rubble.
 
I'm shivering.
 
People yea... technology no. Both have nukes tho.
 
Depends on what kind of war, where, and how long the war lasts. A strictly military war in their backyard over Taiwan for instance would be an easy win for China. Unrestricted war across the entire Pacific and the US wins it easy with their submarines having a field day sinking Chinese ships & shipping. Economic war could go either way, both nations can hold the other hostage over various things such as food, energy, precursor chemicals, and rare earth metals. Finally, time, the longer the war goes the more it tips in favour of China. The US is not built to win a war of attrition, it does not have the industry & manufacturing to replace losses in a timely fashion whereas China can crank out enough replacements for almost everything.
 
They can keep you out and force you to be civilized. That's all that matters.
 
Since the men and women who are currently military age were products of the One Child Policy, I just don't see families allowing their single child being sent to war against the US.

There would be internal turmoil within China if they go to eat with the US
 
I'm actually surprised at the amount of people that think China would stand a chance against the US.

I feel like the states could declare war on the entire world and win. Not sure how ignorant that sounds but I'm willing to be educated.
 
