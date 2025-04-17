Siver!
Australian exports surge into gap as US-China tariffs beef heats up
Australian grain-fed beef exports to China are surging as the trade war with the US escalates, but some are warning of a bigger, more worrying picture.
In short:The United States's $2.5 billion beef trade to China has come to a halt.
Australia's cattle industry is enjoying a surge in demand from China for grain-fed beef.
"[US beef] sales to China have fallen to zero."
'What's not to like': Australians could benefit from US-China tariff war
As the United States and China continue escalating the trade war, economists say Australian consumers and businesses could benefit from cheaper prices.
In short:Experts say the US-China tariff war could deliver cheaper Chinese-made goods to Australian consumers.
Cars, phones and electronic products once destined for the US could be exported to Australia instead, resulting in lower prices.
Also, the $12 billion export of soybeans to China is in jeopardy, which is an even bigger deal especially for US farmers.
What's the phrase? More winning?
If you're an Aussie, is this good news or does it make you uncomfortable to pushed ever closer to China?