Cage Warriors, MMA, betting thread, UFC Fight Pass 💪

lefontes said: King Steve, could talk about Haque bet please? Ty Click to expand...

He has beaten him before, years ago. I can't find the fight. Sam is chinny 3 of his 4 losses are by KO. In fact, Haque is the only guy not to finish him. He still had two 10-8 rounds in their match which leads me to believe he was close in the third. Sam has been KOed in the third round twice after winning the first two rounds so he is a stunt puller on top of slowing down. He always fights with his hands low, it's his style he won't change it now at 34.Haque has the volume, footwork, and cardio. He is always sticking and moving, chipping away with punches that gradually bust up his opponents. He mixes in TDs and once he gets on top of a tiered opponent his GNP is great. I really like his style for 5 rounds.I think the grappling will negate early, Sam is more physical and he actually had some success in their first fight including taking Haq's back. Haq will most likely get takedowns later when Sam slows. Sam also hits harder so Haq needs to be careful and not put his head into Sams's dangerous guilty. He has never been submitted and he has fought some quality opponents like Zalgas and Tagir to a dec. The guilty will be more of an IQ test here. I think the longer it goes the better chance Haq has, and I expect he could get a finish late in the championship rounds.