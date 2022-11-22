Cage Warriors, MMA, betting thread, UFC Fight Pass 💪

DabanggData
Any and all Cage Warrior MMA events can go in this thread.
Can go to your unread posts here:
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/cage-warriors-mma-betting.4266180/unread
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/promotions/55-cage-warriors-fighting-championship-cwfc
https://www.bestfightodds.com/
https://fightodds.io/
..........................................................................
May 6, 2023 BetMMA.tips:
https://www.betmma.tips/mma_betting_tips.php
Followed Handicappers offering picks
Handicapper Bet Won ROI
1 Sweet Bets 553.8 46.2 8%
2 Lou Betya 323.0 11.9 4%
3 John Stargaryen 1,963.1 25.2 1%
4 Uncle Weezy 429.4 24.1 6%
5 MmaPropAholic 176.9 21.1 12%
6 Notorious Picks 1,530.3 26.4 2%
7 JohnnyKpicks 459.7 23.2 5%
8 Lock of the Night 2,452.5 30.9 1%
9 MMAalgo 1,004.3 35.7 4%
10 BMMA User 130.5 35.9 27%
11 Lags 923.5 36.5 4%
12 TheFightGambler 2,301.3 38.0 2%
13 BigSteve 386.4 45.7 12%
14 Martian MMA 1,269.4 51.3 4%
15 Erik Bets Fights 776.6 36.4 5%
16 GordoGambles 766.1 55.5 7%
17 Lucky Locks 762.2 59.1 8%
18 SaucyPicksMMA 715.0 54.3 8%
19 Bigbird UFC 288.3 58.8 20%
20 DFS BY THE NUMBERS 1,120.9 72.5 6%
21 420MMApicks 1,763.6 63.1 4%
22 Duck Phillips 962.2 63.6 7%
23 Hammer Bets MMA 1,582.3 87.6 6%
24 Jewish Bettor 481.5 81.3 17%
25 @ WizzDoes 585.3 75.0 13%
26 Newts MMA 735.1 74.8 10%
27 UFC@ddict 1,151.2 92.5 8%
28 Jupiter 13 1,053.5 84.2 8%
29 Markus Ericsen 1,433.2 93.4 7%
30 westbelfort 3,902.6 51.9 1%
31 Best Fight Picks 1,690.3 105.3 6%
32 Rain Man MMA 1,186.0 113.7 10%
33 MikesMMApicks 2,136.7 118.0 6%
34 Liam Picks Fights 1,617.7 131.9 8%
35 TheCouchWarrior 2,329.9 131.6 6%
36 Prodigy_MMA 2,626.2 139.8 5%
37 Rob Brown Betting 1,662.7 142.9 9%
38 McC PICKS MMA 1,844.5 152.7 8%
39 Will Martin 2,378.5 139.6 6%
40 Sparring With Reality 1,624.4 154.2 9%
41 Shawn Orr 1,326.8 157.4 12%
42 DarkHorse MMAus 2,837.1 161.9 6%
43 Enfuego 6,367.1 172.6 3%
44 NarcocopMMA 2,744.0 181.7 7%
45 Josh P 926.2 175.4 19%
46 Joey Jiu Jitsu 1,731.4 192.2 11%
47 SubliminalMMA 1,949.4 190.4 10%
48 Andrew Gombas MMA Betting 3,028.9 206.7 7%
49 Pepe Silvia 1,953.0 248.0 13%
50 MMAPREDICTIONGURU 3,534.4 249.5 7%
51 Jordan3399 2,512.0 247.0 10%
52 Lucrative MMA 3,308.7 358.8 11%
53 Juicehead Turkey 4,986.6 396.0 8%
54 VB MMA Picks 6,059.5 572.3 9%
55 MagicM 8,181.0 539.4 7%
56 PolishPrinceMMA 3,806.9 587.1 15%
57 Jack Attack MMA 3,733.9 844.1 23%
58 Ray 3,510.6 300.9 9%
59 Bad MMA Bets 513.7 6.3 1%
60 BADMMAALGO 291.0 23.2 8%
61 MMA Bet 877.0 -5.7 -1%
62 Professor Chaos 588.0 34.2 6%
63 Strong and Jacket 612.7 13.0 2%
