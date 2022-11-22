Cage Warriors, MMA, betting thread, UFC Fight Pass 💪

Any and all Cage Warrior MMA events can go in this thread.

https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/cage-warriors-mma-betting.4266180/unread

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/promotions/55-cage-warriors-fighting-championship-cwfc

https://www.bestfightodds.com/

https://fightodds.io/
https://www.bestfightodds.com/events/cage-warriors-148-2758


upload_2022-12-27_18-19-12.png

https://twitter.com/search?q=#CW148 lang:en&src=typed_query&f=live

Jesse Taylor is out of his fight with Christian Duncan due to hit and run incident.
Modestas Bukauskas vs Chuck Campbell is your new main event for CW 148.

Cage Warriors 148, London, Saturday, December 31

2:00 PM ET

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/94496-cage-warriors-148
https://www.tapology.com/forum/threads/70031

Chuck Campbell +240
Modestas Bukauskas -300
Sam Creasey -160
Shajidul Haque +130
Christian Leroy Duncan -500
Jesse Taylor +375
Tuomas Gronvall +120
Wilson Reis -150
Dario Bellandi -200
Justin Barry +160
Alessandro Giordano +375
Nathan Fletcher -500
Damon Wilson +125
Tobias Harila -155
Chasen Blair -300
Helio Hernandez +240
Adam Meskini +150
Emrah Sonmez -180
Orlando Wilson Prins +375
Samuel Bark -500
Darren Stewart -240
Guilherme Cadena +190
Junior Orgulho +200
Omiel Brown -260

Random stuff I found outside Tapology:
Dario Bellandi age 26
Tuomas Gronvall reach in fight video was 65.3543, not 66.9291 that is seen on Tapology
 
lefontes said:
King Steve, could talk about Haque bet please? Ty
He has beaten him before, years ago. I can't find the fight. Sam is chinny 3 of his 4 losses are by KO. In fact, Haque is the only guy not to finish him. He still had two 10-8 rounds in their match which leads me to believe he was close in the third. Sam has been KOed in the third round twice after winning the first two rounds so he is a stunt puller on top of slowing down. He always fights with his hands low, it's his style he won't change it now at 34.

Haque has the volume, footwork, and cardio. He is always sticking and moving, chipping away with punches that gradually bust up his opponents. He mixes in TDs and once he gets on top of a tiered opponent his GNP is great. I really like his style for 5 rounds.

I think the grappling will negate early, Sam is more physical and he actually had some success in their first fight including taking Haq's back. Haq will most likely get takedowns later when Sam slows. Sam also hits harder so Haq needs to be careful and not put his head into Sams's dangerous guilty. He has never been submitted and he has fought some quality opponents like Zalgas and Tagir to a dec. The guilty will be more of an IQ test here. I think the longer it goes the better chance Haq has, and I expect he could get a finish late in the championship rounds.
 
I bet Chuck Campbell. Only thing that worries me is that he is 38 years old but he is young in fight years and looks quite athletic and fast when he lets his stuff go. Modestas is overrated and beatable imo. Willing to find out at +200 odds.
 
BigSteve's prediction video:



Generated subtitles here:
 
small sprinkles Helio into some parlays for his striking credentials, not impressed with Blair's wrestling. Helio also has been competing in bjj , just needs to avoid getting subbed.

Damon Wilson- i like his grind better and just his overall demeanor, he's one of those trailer park guys that has good work ethics.

Barry- so many cool kicks and a bjj black belt, i think he fights clean and picks his shots.

Campbell - dudes made me like 2k in two of his fights. i'm feeling he has good momentum. aka trained, can't go wrong. the odds should be closer to evens.
 
Getting KB Bhullar vibes with Haque but gl betting him can't do that personally.
 
Danis_champ said:
Getting KB Bhullar vibes with Haque but gl betting him can't do that personally.
he is legit, i saw his last fight and all his interviews. he is a fighter who reinvented himself after a loss. I was impressed with his ability to predict how the fight would go, and the fight literally played out how he expected it to go. His fight iq is sharp, he has no comparison to Bhullar other than being Indian.
 
Would be hilarious if Stewart lost to that ultimate chinny journeyman. Hope it happens so I can regret not fading Stewart.
 
Stat_Collector said:
Barry- so many cool kicks and a bjj black belt, i think he fights clean and picks his shots.
are you sure Barry is black belt? Looked like a dead fish on the ground. Had chance to turn and end up on top but lots of stupid mistakes. The other guy had shitty back control.
 
stewart treated biggest bum of 2022 accordingly, -300ish was a bargain.
 
Chuck Campbell is the world champion of staring at his opponent and not doing anything despite having all the tools.
 
oh that retard got knocked out. did nothing for 3 straight rounds and got ktfo'd.. I think Chuck landed one decent strike the whole fight. Useless guy. I see potential but what can you do if the guy is afraid to throw.
 
