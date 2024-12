I think he probably is gonna be top 5 after that fight yesterday right?



If he isn't, he should be. 6 wins in a row with 4 stoppages over Luque, Colby, Wonderboy.



He should for sure take Garry's spot in the top 5 a guy coming off a loss.





The thing about Buckley is he is a good finisher.. so while you might look at previous losses and technical ability and say "there's no way he wins the belt", I think that's a foolish assumption. I think he could potentially beat anyone in the division if he gets the fight.. and at this point It's like one more win and a title fight. So I'd give him pretty good odds at becoming champion. Like 20% chance or so.