Buckley is both a uncoordinated (akward) and a great athlete at the same time, started too late?

loisestrad said: Oh shit! The "next generation" is focusing more on what's coming than what has been? Click to expand...

loisestrad said: Oh shit! The "next generation" is focusing more on what's coming than what has been? Click to expand...

These last and the next generations dont grind anymore. They want the easy life, they dont and wont put in the houThese last and the next generations are soft af. They dont grind anymore, they want easy money without work and sweat and get out. At least we can count on the dagestanis that will fight for us like warriors. Still cant believe a bum like Buckley that is mediocre at everything is at the top of mma in 2024. I thought the Ronda days were over and fighters would have looked like polished machines by now with elite skillset everywhere…