Buckley is both a uncoordinated (akward) and a great athlete at the same time, started too late?

Intermission
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 805
- Reaction score
- 559
Buckley is a truly awkward fighter. He exhibits coordination difficulties stemming in large part due to starting late in the game, but he is at the same time a great athlete.
Buckley has trouble moving in a smooth way, but he can at the same time fire off great shots with his hands.
His big disadvantage to me is his inexperience. He doesn't look like he is comfortable. I don't think he can survive an on slaught by the elite in the division.
The wrestling is looking good. It's the striking I worry about.
