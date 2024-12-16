Buckley is both a uncoordinated (akward) and a great athlete at the same time, started too late?

Buckley is a truly awkward fighter. He exhibits coordination difficulties stemming in large part due to starting late in the game, but he is at the same time a great athlete.

Buckley has trouble moving in a smooth way, but he can at the same time fire off great shots with his hands.

His big disadvantage to me is his inexperience. He doesn't look like he is comfortable. I don't think he can survive an on slaught by the elite in the division.

The wrestling is looking good. It's the striking I worry about.
 
i'm not really a fan but he looked like he knew what he was doing on Saturday against a guy that seems to drag everyone he fights through 5 rounds.
 
The fact that a guy like Buckley is at the top of a division in the biggest mma org in 2024 just solidifies that mma is dying. Its like we’re back to 1950. These generations spend more time on their phones and social media then training.
 
Great chin, good wrestling, hits with power, pretty quick....I think he will be alright.
 
bjjwar said:
The fact that a guy like Buckley is at the top of a division in the biggest mma org in 2024 just solidifies that mma is dying. Its like we’re back to 1950. This next generation spends more time on their phones and social media then training.
Oh shit! The "next generation" is focusing more on what's coming than what has been?
 
loisestrad said:
Oh shit! The "next generation" is focusing more on what's coming than what has been?
These last and the next generations dont grind anymore. They want the easy life, they dont and wont put in the hou
loisestrad said:
Oh shit! The "next generation" is focusing more on what's coming than what has been?
These last and the next generations are soft af. They dont grind anymore, they want easy money without work and sweat and get out. At least we can count on the dagestanis that will fight for us like warriors. Still cant believe a bum like Buckley that is mediocre at everything is at the top of mma in 2024. I thought the Ronda days were over and fighters would have looked like polished machines by now with elite skillset everywhere…
 
For me, he's like what Lorenz Larkin could have been (if he had a little more K.O power* and better tdd)


*Not saying he doesn't have. Just saying he needed a little more.
 
Luckily for him so are the majority of mma fighters…minus the athletic part
 
bjjwar said:
These last and the next generations dont grind anymore. They want the easy life, they dont and wont put in the hou

These last and the next generations are soft af. They dont grind anymore, they want easy money without work and sweat and get out. At least we can count on the dagestanis that will fight for us like warriors. Still cant believe a bum like Buckley that is mediocre at everything is at the top of mma in 2024. I thought the Ronda days were over and fighters would have looked like polished machines by now with elite skillset everywhere…
Boxing's looking bleak as well though. After the current generation, there's not looking like there's many elites coming through.

There's a noticeable amount of russian guys at the top level now, whereas in the previous decades they'd have been getting drowned out by Americans.
 
I don't really agree with any of this, he's explosive, coordinated and a great ahtlete.
 
well know more when he fights someone good.
 
