Bruce Buffer

Your thoughts on the BUFFMAN

  • A UFC staple. Use him as long as he breathes. WAR BUFF iiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiit's TIIIME

  • I hate him. I rather boring "professional" announcers instead

It's funny how they think that a sleazy vegas old man shouldnt be what he is!

He aint got the greatest voice by a long shot, but he makes up for it with unbridled enthusiasm and character !

The man LOVE his job. When other guys his age phone it in, this one cant get wait to get up there and exhort the crowd to CRAVE the bloodshed to come and whip them into a murderous frenzy !

It is similar to the Goldberg situation, in that, you COULD get a more talented professional, but in this case, UFC has no personal problems with the buffman and have a great working relationship with him.

So what you got?

bruce-buffer_612x380_1-a88b720504bc443dbd78244ec91926a0.jpg
 
eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiits TAAAAAAHHHME
 
The introduction he gave Randy before his fight w Nog is legendary
 
Run the horse till it drops.

Also........ Buff knows where all the bodies are buried. He will stay as long as he wants, or Dana will put a hit out and tie up any loose ends.
 
nd
HHJ said:
They tried that. Bruce just resurrected and appeared the next day ready for work, adjusting his bow tie.
I will admit that I was pissed at Buff and threw up a little when he announced Jon Jones as "undisputed" champion vs Stipe. But he prolly has some demonic blood oath to read the cards as written.

Literally can't be undisputed when there is an interim Champ sitting in the 3rd row.

1738177026455.png
 
i'll watch the walk outs

but then I mute him

tab back in 5 minutes later when he's done announcing their wikipedia page.
 
When you have the same guy doing that part since forever, and the guy got popular enough so he has participated in stuff outside of the UFC, you cant get rid of him, i guess Joe Rogan is in a similar position, has been one of the main voices since forever.
 
I hate him. I rather boring "professional" announcers instead.
 
