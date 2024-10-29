This was not a case of just inviting a comedian to warm up the crowd. This was a deliberate and strategic move by the Trump campaign.



What's one thing that annoys everyone about liberals? They get offended at EVERYTHING.



Hinchcliffe might be the best offensive comic of the year thanks to his performance at the Tom Brady roast, so they bring him in, he tells some jokes, and the liberals took the bait and instantly started crying racism.



All this did was remind everyone that the left is the party that hates comedy, and that loves being offended at every little thing. Moderates are undoubtedly annoyed by this as well so it might help swing them to the right.



Regardless of which side you're on, if you look at it from a gamesmanship perspective, it was a great move.