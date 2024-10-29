Elections Bringing in Hinchcliffe was a brilliant move by the Trump campaign

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

This was not a case of just inviting a comedian to warm up the crowd. This was a deliberate and strategic move by the Trump campaign.

What's one thing that annoys everyone about liberals? They get offended at EVERYTHING.

Hinchcliffe might be the best offensive comic of the year thanks to his performance at the Tom Brady roast, so they bring him in, he tells some jokes, and the liberals took the bait and instantly started crying racism.

All this did was remind everyone that the left is the party that hates comedy, and that loves being offended at every little thing. Moderates are undoubtedly annoyed by this as well so it might help swing them to the right.

Regardless of which side you're on, if you look at it from a gamesmanship perspective, it was a great move.
 
It's interesting that you think this.
 
I'm worried this is true, but I *think* it's actually very wrong.

Saying racist jokes at an event that folks are trying to denigrate as being a gathering of fascists is in my mind dumb, very dumb and alienating people that could be undecided or unmotivated to vote.

But a part of me wonders if the market research for lack of a better term is showing that there's a greater blowback against political correctness than we think, and that strategically it wouldn't be bad.

My intuition is it was a very stupid thing to do, but I'm not ruling out that I may be wrong.
 
He's good at what he does and I actually thought some of it was funny.... had it been at a roast. Considering this was a political event, it wasn't a good look.

The whole thing was a mess with a bunch of freaks trying to out-extreme each other talking about devils and the sky falling down.
 
Morning Star said:
It was brilliant for Tony maybe, now his name is everywhere and this will likely draw him more viewers. Don't think offending a meaningful demographic less than 2 weeks before an election is the best move for Trump.
I can't wait for the first Kill Tony episode to come out after that. Maybe drink a shot for every time the incident gets mentioned lol.
 
Youomy road dawg Fedor but you are wrong on this one

You don’t risk pissing off a large bloc of voters a week out of an election you think you’re winning to try to highlight a supposed character weakness on the otherside

I’m sure Kamala would take the trade of Puerto Rican voters for people that vote against the humorless democrats any day of the week

Ps John Stewart would like a word with you

Much Sher Love brother
 
(shitting my pants on stage) I think this is going pretty well. better than well, actually. this might be the apex of my life
 
Unknown Pleasures said:
I can't wait for the first Kill Tony episode to come out after that. Maybe drink a shot for every time the incident gets mentioned lol.
Yeah the delayed releases of the show really kill the ability to react in real time to big events. Tony will be talking about this for years.
 
I don't know if the look you want to go for is further making yourself look like a racist when you're already being called a racist. My wife thought it was real and didn't realize Tony is just a comedian. I thought this was a dumb move by Trump.
 
Sano said:
He's good at what he does and I actually thought some of it was funny.... had it been at a roast. Considering this was a political event, it wasn't a good look.

The whole thing was a mess with a bunch of freaks trying to out-extreme each other talking about devils and the sky falling down.
I think Trump's view of a rally isn't much in line with a traditional political event of yesteryear. I don't have issue with a comedian being a comedian, or a roaster being a roaster, even at political rallies - if you do it right. But if you have a strategist's hat on, I think it was very dumb. Partly because that joke was so incredibly lame it's only effect was shock value, whereas there is chance to actually make GOOD political jokes without surely offending tons of potential voters.
 
If your side is whining about jokes with less than 10 days before a presidential election, you're losing and you know you're losing.
 
You think its only liberals who saw it as a tasteless joke? Republican Senator Rick Scott disagrees with you.
 
toasty said:
You don’t risk pissing off a large bloc of voters a week out of an election you think you’re winning to try to highlight a supposed character weakness on the otherside

I’m sure Kamala would take the trade of Puerto Rican voters for people that vote against the humorless democrats any day of the week
Exactly. The "fuck your feelings" crowd was already going to vote for Trump. They orgasmed with Hinchcliffe's racism but their vote will count the same.

But a few Puerto Ricans, other Latinos, and some undecided/apathetics might go Kamala after this.

Trump is still the favorite to win right now but his lead got real slim.
 
Morning Star said:
Yeah the delayed releases of the show really kill the ability to react in real time to big events. Tony will be talking about this for years.
It will probably over take ubiquitous "Tony's Gay" jokes..... at least in the short term. People (including himself) are gonna be joking about that til the day he dies lol.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
If your side is whining about jokes with less than 10 days before a presidential election, you're losing and you know you're losing.
Yeah Trump basically has this in the bag, you might as well stay home and save the time and effort since he's going to win anyway ;)
 
